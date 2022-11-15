C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Drags Tesla Model 3, Someone Needs To Feel Ashamed

Deliveries of the record-breaking FPC 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 have finally kicked off, but most folks are still preoccupied with the trials and tribulations of the C8 Stingray.
It has been around since 2020 after the eighth iteration, the paradigm-changing mid-engine C8 generation was initially presented in 2019 for everyone to drool over. Time has passed, records were broken, modifications were made, and now everyone has reasonably lofty expectations from every C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray encounter.
And that is also valid when “America’s sports car” meets the EV Bogeyman, aka Tesla’s battery-powered vehicles. In this new feature embedded below (and uploaded on November 14) by the good folks over at the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, we get to see the quarter-mile fairytale of a potentially spectacular ‘Electric versus Muscle Car’ brawl.
The action went down at Bandimere Speedway, also known in the NHRA as Thunder Mountain, just outside Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado, and it involves a tasty blue C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray plus a clean Tesla Model 3. Since this is not another of those frustrating Model S or X Plaid encounters, General Motors probably have high hopes the ICE sports car will teach the new EV kid on the dragstrip block a quarter-mile lesson it might never forget.
Alas, that was not the case (sadly, or happily, depending on your POV). Instead, the Tesla Model 3 driver was experienced enough to nail a great reaction time – whereas the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray’s wannabe racer was sleeping on the job. So, not only the EV got the instant torque jump, but the ICE sports car was also handled by someone who should probably feel ashamed for not taking some professional racing lessons in advance of hitting the track.
Hence, no one will be surprised that Team Corvette took a heavy blow with this one, especially based on the 11.51s versus 12.79s result!
And that is also valid when “America’s sports car” meets the EV Bogeyman, aka Tesla’s battery-powered vehicles. In this new feature embedded below (and uploaded on November 14) by the good folks over at the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, we get to see the quarter-mile fairytale of a potentially spectacular ‘Electric versus Muscle Car’ brawl.
The action went down at Bandimere Speedway, also known in the NHRA as Thunder Mountain, just outside Morrison and Lakewood, Colorado, and it involves a tasty blue C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray plus a clean Tesla Model 3. Since this is not another of those frustrating Model S or X Plaid encounters, General Motors probably have high hopes the ICE sports car will teach the new EV kid on the dragstrip block a quarter-mile lesson it might never forget.
Alas, that was not the case (sadly, or happily, depending on your POV). Instead, the Tesla Model 3 driver was experienced enough to nail a great reaction time – whereas the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray’s wannabe racer was sleeping on the job. So, not only the EV got the instant torque jump, but the ICE sports car was also handled by someone who should probably feel ashamed for not taking some professional racing lessons in advance of hitting the track.
Hence, no one will be surprised that Team Corvette took a heavy blow with this one, especially based on the 11.51s versus 12.79s result!