Alfa Romeo Stelvio Races Maserati Levante and BMW X4, Prepare to be Surprised

Rather than base versions of the Stelvio, Levante, and X4, the featured clip brings together the V6-engined Quadrifoglio, the V8-engined Modena S, and straight-six M Competition. The question is, which of them is quicker in a straight line? Sam CarLegion is much obliged to answer in the guise of two dig races and two rolls from 30 and 50 mph (50 and 80 kph).
But first, let’s talk about some technical specifications. In the red corner, Alfa Romeo’s utility vehicle packs a Ferrari-derived V6 that belts out 505 horsepower and 443 pound-foot (600 Nm) of torque. Its 2.9-liter engine – the smallest of the bunch - is connected to an eight-speed automatic.
Codenamed 690T, the force-fed sixer has many things in common with the F154 that Ferrari uses in the Roma. Even though it features two heads compared to a single head for the straight-six engine in the X4 M Competition, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the lightest utility vehicle of the three at 4,313 pounds (1,956 kilograms). The Bimmer slots bang in the middle with 4,555 pounds (2,066 kilograms), and the Maserati Levante Modena S is a bit porkier at 4,784 pounds (2,170 kilograms).
All feature the same ZF-supplied transmission, although BMW has a thing for setting it up better than pretty much every other automaker that uses the 8HP for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications. The X4 M Competition may be two ponies down on the Alfa Romeo despite boasting more displacement, but it features more torque at 479 pound-foot (650 Nm).
It's also worthy of mention that BMW often underrates its six-cylinder lumps, including the B58 from which the S58 of the X4 M Competition is derived. The Maserati flaunts a twin-turbo V8 with 543 horsepower and 538 pound-foot (730 Nm) at its disposal, and given time, this engine will be discontinued in favor of the Ferrari F154-derived Nettuno V6 lump.
The X4 launches better than both rivals in the first of two dig races, keeping its lead as it approaches the quarter-mile finish line. In the second run, the Maserati launched better. The BMW eventually wins this race.
The first of two roll races is a walk in the park for the Alfa Romeo, which crosses the finish line ahead of the Maserati in second and BMW in third. Increasing the starting speed to 50 miles per hour works wonders in the German competitor’s favor, which obliterates both Italian alternatives.
The Stelvio vs. Levante vs. X4 video was uploaded today, and as ever, it was filmed at Sam CarLegion’s usual location in Canada.
