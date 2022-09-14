All-New Maserati GranTurismo Goes for a Stroll in Public Using V6 Nettuno Power

We’ve seen a lot of the all-new Maserati GranTurismo, but not quite enough. We’ve already seen it without any camouflage, but this time, we get to admire it in both Modena and Trofeo specification, while also knowing that power comes from the carmaker’s V6 Nettuno engine, instead of multiple electric motors like on the Folgore variant.
This prototype also boasts a one-off livery, meant to send everybody a message regarding this model’s return to glory.
For the carmaker, it all started with the A6 1500 model, which would go on to influence the entire car industry worldwide, not to mention several generations of Maserati road cars.
“GranTurismo is a way of life 100% Made in Italy: a type of high-performance car, suitable for long distances and comfortable journeys. The idea came about after WWII, during the Italian economic boom, when we showed the world our outstanding products, our strength, optimism and carefree attitude, the will to work but also to enjoy ourselves,” said the company.
“At that historic moment, Maserati solved an equation that appeared to be impossible: a new concept of luxury mobility, capable of bringing together performance and comfort. Today, the energy of the new Maserati GranTurismo generation is now ready to take the Brand ahead into the future, emboldened by its unique style and driven by an innate propensity for innovation.”
Future customers will be able to choose between ICE-powered variants and a battery electric one. The former will reportedly utilize the same V6 Nettuno unit found in the MC20, where it produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
Meanwhile, the fully electric Folgore model will use three electric motors, combining for as much as 1,200 hp, in turn allowing you to rocket from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in as little as 2.6 seconds. We can expect to see this car in showrooms sometime next year.
For the carmaker, it all started with the A6 1500 model, which would go on to influence the entire car industry worldwide, not to mention several generations of Maserati road cars.
“GranTurismo is a way of life 100% Made in Italy: a type of high-performance car, suitable for long distances and comfortable journeys. The idea came about after WWII, during the Italian economic boom, when we showed the world our outstanding products, our strength, optimism and carefree attitude, the will to work but also to enjoy ourselves,” said the company.
“At that historic moment, Maserati solved an equation that appeared to be impossible: a new concept of luxury mobility, capable of bringing together performance and comfort. Today, the energy of the new Maserati GranTurismo generation is now ready to take the Brand ahead into the future, emboldened by its unique style and driven by an innate propensity for innovation.”
Future customers will be able to choose between ICE-powered variants and a battery electric one. The former will reportedly utilize the same V6 Nettuno unit found in the MC20, where it produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
Meanwhile, the fully electric Folgore model will use three electric motors, combining for as much as 1,200 hp, in turn allowing you to rocket from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in as little as 2.6 seconds. We can expect to see this car in showrooms sometime next year.