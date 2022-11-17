FUELL Fllow Is Ready for You, But Are You Ready for It? Pre-Orders for Buell's Ride Open

Back in April of 2019, the world got to know something called FUELL Fllow. It was an electric two-wheeler born from the mind of Erik Buell, the man behind the Buell Motorcycle Company, and supposed to take the world by storm. Only nature had other plans and sent COVID our way, pushing the Fllow into a cone of shadow.
Now that the pandemic is out of the news, Fllow is back, and with a vengeance. FUELL managed to put a prototype together, and even makes plan to manufacture the thing.
To get an idea of what we’re talking about, the contraption is described as a two-wheeler with “the luggage capacity and practicality of a large scooter” and the looks of a mid-size motorcycle.
It is powered by a “proprietary electric wheel motor” with two power outputs, 47 hp for the 1S variant and 15 hp for the 1, both offering the same levels of torque, 750 Nm. The motor draws power from a 10 kWh battery that can be recharged in 30 minutes and offers a range of 150 miles (240 km) in urban use.
The 400 pounds (180 kg) machine can travel at speeds of up to 85 mph (140 kph), and has a naught to sixty-two acceleration time of 3.5 seconds, which is lightning-fast for any kind of machine.
As said, FUELL has big plans for this machine, and it even launched a campaign on PreLaunch. Usually, the bike will sell for $11,995, but those planning to get theirs on PreLaunch will have to pay a $200 deposits, and they’ll get a $2,000 discount on MSRP in return, together with an exclusive carbon helmet to go with the newly acquired ride. We’re told the helmet alone is worth $1,060, so that’s something to consider.
The FUELL Fllow campaign is already up and running, and you can express your support there. FUELL says it’s targeting 3,000 pre-orders.
