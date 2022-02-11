Low-Mile 2009 Buell 1125CR Can Teach You the True Meaning of Tarmac-Splintering Power

We’ve always loved the look of those massive air intakes, as they’ll have no trouble letting people know that your ride is a force to be reckoned with.
In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll take the liberty of introducing you to a 2009 MY Buell 1125CR with 12,500 miles (20,000 km) on the counter. The beast packs a new battery that’s been fitted under current ownership, as well as a premium pair of Michelin Pilot Power tires with 2021 date codes.
Within its fuel-bearing aluminum framework, Buell’s spartan houses a Rotax-developed Helicon V-twin, which features four valves per cylinder and an astronomical displacement of 1,125cc. At around 9,800 rpm, the liquid-cooled behemoth is capable of vomiting as much as 146 hp into a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears.
When the tachometer shows 8,000 revs, a maximum torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be accomplished at the crankshaft. The engine’s unrelenting force is routed to the rear cast alloy hoop by means of an aramid-reinforced Veyance Hibrex drive belt. Upon reaching the ground, this whole ordeal can propel the 1125CR past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 11.3 seconds.
Eventually, the two-wheeled juggernaut will plateau at a blistering top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Up north, stopping power comes from a ZTL2 (Zero Torsional Load) brake setup, which consists of a 375 mm (14.8 inches) stainless-steel disc and a beefy eight-piston caliper.
On the other hand, the rear wheel sports a 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor that’s pinched by a twin-piston caliper. Lastly, the entire structure weighs 375 pounds (168 kg) dry, and it sits on an adjustable set of 47 mm (1.9 inches) inverted Showa forks at the front and a single piggyback shock absorber at six o’clock.
The scatheless 1125CR pictured above is looking for a new place to call home, and you might actually be able to snatch it in exchange for a moderate sum! Buell’s phenom can be checked out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it be listed at no reserve until Thursday, February 17. Currently, you’d need less than 3,000 bucks to best the top bidder, so be sure to seize this opportunity before it’s too late.
