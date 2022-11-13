The Tromox MC10 E-Motorcycle Can Be the Companion You Need To Ride Off the Beaten Path

But first, let me tell you more about Tromox. It was founded in 2018, and it's headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company seeks to break boundaries and introduce a new and sustainable way of traveling on two-wheeled EVs. It uses technologies such as big data, IoT, driverless driving, and 5G to offer urban smart mobility solutions.
Tromox currently has three available models: Ukko, Mino, and now, the MC10. Tromox also announced a new, upgraded version of the Ukko called the Ukko AT at EICMA. The Ukko S is designed for urban use; the new AT can also handle that, plus some light off-roading, while the Mino is a mini motorcycle with which you can have fun in the city.
The only model missing was a dedicated off-road one, so that's probably why the start-up introduced the MC10. It's taller and slimmer and can also handle asphalt with no issues.
Tromox's design office is based in Italy, and the seven in-house designers create strong stylistic references for each of the company's products. The MC10's design is a bit reminiscent of Cake's Kalk model. They both have high fenders and a minimalistic design, although the MC10 seems a tad bit bulkier. Regardless if Tromox took some inspiration from Cake, the MC10 is still an aesthetic bike. And it probably will cost less than the Kalk, which retails for a minimum of $11,500 (€11,313 at current exchange rates). Tromox has yet to reveal any pricing information.
Several other elements help enhance the motorcycle's off-road ability. It's equipped with TR-3C four-link rear suspension system that features an adjustable Yuan shock mounted in the middle. To the front, there's an inverted spring hydraulic suspension.
Like the new Ukko AT, the MC10 is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, which is mounted in the center of the chassis with a gearbox. It outputs a peak power of 10 kW (13.6 ps) or 5 kW (6.8 ps) of continuous power, providing fast, instantaneous acceleration. The 280 Nm (206 ft-lbs.) on-wheel torque should be sufficient for handling rugged terrains.
The engine is powered by a 72 V, 30 Ah battery, and you can also opt for dual batteries. The BMS batteries are mounted in parallel and are easily transportable. When equipped with a single battery, the EV can reach a top speed of 75 kph (47 mph) or 90 kph (56 mph) when using the dual battery setup. Charging takes 3 hours for each battery, so that's 6 hours when equipped with both.
Other notable details for the MC10 are a reverse gear, LED lights front and back, LED turn signals, and a small VA screen dashboard. Using the Tromox app, you can find out information about your riding sessions, start the bike remotely, and perform other functions.
Overall, Tromox has done an excellent job with the MC10, especially since it's the company's first off-road bike. It's a simple yet capable motorcycle, but a critical detail will be the price – it will probably be the decisive buying factor for lots of customers.
