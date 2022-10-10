Experia Is an Italian Electric Touring Motorcycle With a Groundbreaking 260-Mile Range

Energica Motor Company is headquartered in historic Modena, Italy, and is a subsidiary of CRP Group, a pioneer in the international motorsports world. Energica’s mission is to innovate the electric mobility industry by focusing on design and production. It praises itself as a dedicated apostle of change and revolution in the world of sustainability. Its vision is to “lead the charge” toward no-emission electric mobility.
The company has four motorcycles currently available – the EsseEsse 9, a retro-styled bike; the Ego, a high-performing race bike; the Eva Ribelle e-fighter, and its latest model and the one we’re discussing today, the Experia tourer. You can certainly feel the Italian heritage in all the bike’s designs.
First of all, I’d like to point out that the Experia comes with a base price tag of $23,880 (€24,607) + VAT, which is quite hefty. Let’s find out if its price is justified!
sports bike. Although this model has a new front steel tubular frame with aluminum side plates, it’s quite heavy, weighing 260 kg (573 lbs.). However, its low center of gravity allows for better rideability at low speeds.
The body sits on cast aluminum 17” wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires and uses ZF Sachs adjustable front and rear suspension. Regarding safety, the Experia boasts Brembo double floating disks for its front brake and a Brembo Single disk for its rear. Moreover, it comes standard with a cornering Bosch ABS.
Experia’s motor and battery are both brand new. The 22.5 kWh battery provides a range of up to 420 km (261 miles) of in-city use or 256 km (160 miles) of combined use. The company claims the battery has a life of 1,200 cycles, and charging it with a Fast Charge DCFC will take 40 minutes from 0% to 80%. You also have the option of juicing it up with Level 1 or Level 2 charging, albeit it’ll take a little longer. A nice touch is the LPR (Long Period Rest) function that allows the automatic balancing of the batteries when the bike isn’t used for long periods.
kW) at 7,500 rpm, and a 115 Nm (85 ft-lbs.) torque, with 900 Nm (664 ft-lbs.) at the wheel. It’s limited at a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph), but its acceleration is quite fast, with a 0-100 kph (0-60 mph) run taking a low 3.5 seconds. For a touring motorcycle, it’s probably more than enough.
For most looking to buy this type of bike, storage is also critical. Including the top case and the hard-side panniers, you’ll find a 112-liter (30-gallon) capacity. What’s more, there’s a lockable waterproof storage compartment large enough to carry a pair of gloves or a bunch of cables.
The electronics systems are on point – the bike features traction control with six levels of intervention, cruise control, and a parking assistant with forward and reverse functions (at slow speeds). A TFT color display will show you info regarding the bike, where you’ll be able to cycle through the riding profiles (four are preset, three are customizable) and four riding modes – Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport. You’ll also discover four regenerative modes – High, Medium, Low, and Off.
The Experia is available to pre-order on Energica’s website, where you’ll also find extra information.
The company has four motorcycles currently available – the EsseEsse 9, a retro-styled bike; the Ego, a high-performing race bike; the Eva Ribelle e-fighter, and its latest model and the one we’re discussing today, the Experia tourer. You can certainly feel the Italian heritage in all the bike’s designs.
First of all, I’d like to point out that the Experia comes with a base price tag of $23,880 (€24,607) + VAT, which is quite hefty. Let’s find out if its price is justified!
sports bike. Although this model has a new front steel tubular frame with aluminum side plates, it’s quite heavy, weighing 260 kg (573 lbs.). However, its low center of gravity allows for better rideability at low speeds.
The body sits on cast aluminum 17” wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires and uses ZF Sachs adjustable front and rear suspension. Regarding safety, the Experia boasts Brembo double floating disks for its front brake and a Brembo Single disk for its rear. Moreover, it comes standard with a cornering Bosch ABS.
Experia’s motor and battery are both brand new. The 22.5 kWh battery provides a range of up to 420 km (261 miles) of in-city use or 256 km (160 miles) of combined use. The company claims the battery has a life of 1,200 cycles, and charging it with a Fast Charge DCFC will take 40 minutes from 0% to 80%. You also have the option of juicing it up with Level 1 or Level 2 charging, albeit it’ll take a little longer. A nice touch is the LPR (Long Period Rest) function that allows the automatic balancing of the batteries when the bike isn’t used for long periods.
kW) at 7,500 rpm, and a 115 Nm (85 ft-lbs.) torque, with 900 Nm (664 ft-lbs.) at the wheel. It’s limited at a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph), but its acceleration is quite fast, with a 0-100 kph (0-60 mph) run taking a low 3.5 seconds. For a touring motorcycle, it’s probably more than enough.
For most looking to buy this type of bike, storage is also critical. Including the top case and the hard-side panniers, you’ll find a 112-liter (30-gallon) capacity. What’s more, there’s a lockable waterproof storage compartment large enough to carry a pair of gloves or a bunch of cables.
The electronics systems are on point – the bike features traction control with six levels of intervention, cruise control, and a parking assistant with forward and reverse functions (at slow speeds). A TFT color display will show you info regarding the bike, where you’ll be able to cycle through the riding profiles (four are preset, three are customizable) and four riding modes – Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport. You’ll also discover four regenerative modes – High, Medium, Low, and Off.
The Experia is available to pre-order on Energica’s website, where you’ll also find extra information.