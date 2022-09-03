autoevolution
The Ukko S Is a Lightweight, High-Tech Electric Motorcycle With an Award-Winning Design
As the world is turning electric, more and more EV companies are popping up. I believe we shouldn't just look at more prominent brand names and give emerging companies a shot as well, so we can find the vehicle that best suits each of us.

While browsing the internet, I accidentally stumbled upon Tromox, a start-up from Hangzhou, China. The company was founded in 2018, and they are specialized in electric motorcycles and e-mopeds. They are committed to breaking the boring norm and creating a unique way of short and middle-distance travel for younger riders.

The brand name is a mix between "TRON", referring to high-tech electric riding, and "MOX", a combo between the words "metal mixture" and "motor". Through their brand name, Tromox wants to give off a sense of high tech through metallic vehicles. They are also trying to set themselves apart from other businesses by relying on big data gathered from vehicles and then analyzing and applying it to several technologies, such as the internet of things, driverless tech, and 5G. It's not just an electric vehicles company; it's also a smart mobility company.

They currently have two models for sale, the Ukko, and the Mino. Today we're talking about the Ukko S, winner of the iF Design Award 2022. With more than 11,000 submissions from 57 countries, the Tromox Ukko S won over the jury with its design and performance.

Let's get into it! The Ukko is built on an all-aluminum alloy cradle frame, which is light but can withstand over 1,000,000 times of vibration. It's fitted with a mid-drive motor known for higher performance and torque than a traditional hub motor. It has a peak power of 8 kW (10.7 hp) which outputs a maximum torque of 180 Nm with a climbing ability of 22 degrees slopes, more than enough to cover city hills.

All the power is distributed through the clean and oil-free belt drive made to last over 12,000 miles or 20,000 km. Another cool feature of this bike is the 72V45Ah (for the Ukko S Lite version) swappable battery with a lifespan of 5 years. This type of battery creates plenty of opportunities to develop a city-wide mobility system. Just imagine, right before running out of juice, you can stop at your local battery station and change it, not having to worry about charging your EV or the mileage you have left.

You can choose from 3 different Ukko S versions - Lite, Normal (it doesn't have a specific name, so I'll just call it Normal), and Pro. The performance-related differentiators are the 72V55Ah battery, the belt drive system, the middle spring integral air bag damping shock absorber for the Normal and Pro version, and the ABS braking system for the Pro, compared to the CBS for the other two. It's always worth spending the extra bucks to ensure you'll be as safe as possible.

The Ukko S Pro can go for 100 miles (160 km) on a single charge. It can achieve this kind of mileage with the help of its Central Control VCU, the centerpiece of Tromox's motorcycle intelligent system. So how does it work? Built from high-end imported parts and materials, the system has more than 30 vehicle body sensing points that constantly analyze and transmit data to keep the vehicle's health in check.

The bike is accompanied by an exclusive app that provides real-time GPS tracking, riding distance statistic data, vehicle condition status, and one-button activation.

According to its Belgium official site, the Ukko S Pro is priced at a decent €6,000 (same in $). The bike in four color schemes: Youth Blue, Space Grey, Tango Orange, and Knight Black.

All in all, the Ukko S appeals to the younger audience looking to implement technology in their riding experience. It's a fun-looking bike that provides more than enough performance to go on about your city-dweller life.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

