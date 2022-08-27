The Talaria Sting Electric Dirt Bike Is a Cheap but Powerful Toy With a Simple Design

Today I'm presenting another exciting choice for an electric dirt bike, the Talaria Sting MX. The MX is the off-road version of the bike; there's also a road-legal Sting available with minor differences.
Talaria was founded in 1996, first starting as a research and development, manufacturing, and sales company for the trade of motorcycles and other moto-related products. Headquartered in Chongqing, China, also known as the "Silicon Valley" for EVs, they managed to grow into the powerful brand they are today. With a rich history in motorcycle manufacturing, they have turned their eye to e-bikes. Their only available model, for now, is the Sting. The factory has five production lines run by over 800 employees, including 180 engineering and technical development staff.
In addition to being in the same category of e-bikes, the Talaria Sting bears a striking resemblance to another bike I've talked about, the Sur-Ron LBX. We'll compare them a bit further in the article.
Its PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) is mounted in the middle of the frame and weighs around 7 kg. Powering it is the 60V 38,4AH, 2280 Wh lithium-ion battery pack, which is easily removable and swappable. Together, they produce a peak torque of 34 Nm as well as 284 Nm peak torque to the rear wheel. Talaria claims the bike's battery has 800 life cycles and a 4-hour charging time, which is not bad. Going at 32 kph (20 mph), the Sting has a maximum range of 100 km (62 miles). If you wanna go all out, the dirt bike will max out at 70 kph (43.5 mph).
One of the best things about this bike is its customized combination powertrain, an excellent choice for an electric dirt bike. Using high-accuracy gears and a chain drive will make the gearbox quieter and more reliable than a belt drive gearbox. There's no risk of you breaking the belt and getting stranded in the middle of nowhere.
There aren't any customization options besides the front suspension, with the possibility of choosing between a DNM and the optional Manitou suspension.
As I said, the Talaria comes near to the Sur-Ron LBX. It does make sense that they're comparable, as the team that created the Sting once also worked for Sur-Ron. Long story short, Talaria takes what's good from the LBX and builds on it. Its style, brakes, rims, and power system are pretty much the same, but the Sting is wider, taller, and heavier. It has a bigger battery, wider rear swing arm, improved and adjustable regenerative braking, a new gearbox, and other minor differences. Performance-wise, the Sting has a decreased turning radius and a more powerful initial acceleration.
The Sting is priced at around $4500, depending on the vendor and where you're located. The price is more than reasonable for what it offers.
Overall, the Talaria Sting is a powerful toy. It is yet to stand the test of time, just like the LBX did, but it has the potential to be one of the top choices for an electric dirt bike. We look forward to seeing what Talaria will have to offer in the future!
