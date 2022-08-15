Limited Launch Edition of the Ryvid Anthem Electric Motorcycle Is Available To Order

Designed and assembled in the United States, the Ryvid Anthem offers a fresh look and premium features at an accessible price point. The Launch Edition of the electric motorcycle is now available to order.
The Ryvid Anthem electric motorcycle was unveiled last month by the California-based manufacturer, as a “fresh take on two-wheeled EV mobility”. What makes this bike stand out is not just its sleek design and the tech work underneath its bodywork, but also the fact that it is decently priced.
Available in three color options (Carbon Gray, Rapid White, Atomic Gold), the Ryvid Anthem features a bespoke, lightweight, stainless-steel chassis that brings the total weight of the bike down to approximately 240 lb (108 kg). In addition to being light, the manufacturer also raves about the motorcycle being ultra-responsive and easy to handle, thanks to its geometry and low center of gravity.
Another notable feature of the bike is its easily adjustable seat, which allows for a wide variety of riders to be able to enjoy the motorcycle, regardless of their height. You can also adjust the suspension angles and the head tube. Ryvid Anthem is equipped with 3.9” (100 mm) suspension in the front and 1.2” (30 mm) suspension in the back.
The bike comes with a keyless start, a 4.9” (12.4 cm) TFT display, and a mobile app, through which you can also start the motorcycle.
Ryvid Anthem can hit a top speed of over 75 mph (120 kph) and packs a 4.3 kWh removable battery that claims to offer similar ranges of approximately 75 miles per charge when riding the bike in Eco Mode. You can still get around 50 miles (80 km) in Sport Mode. Taking the battery back to fully percent charged requires only three hours at 220V and up to six hours at 110V.
The Launch Edition of the Ryvid Anthem electric motorcycle is now available to order starting at $7,800 and is limited to only 1,000 units. It comes as standard with 4.7:1 final drive ratio optimized for urban exploration, a numbered chassis, and 10 percent off for future Ryvid accessories. Deliveries are expected to start in the summer of 2023.
