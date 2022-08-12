CAKE's Swedish-Made Electric Motorcycles Inspected 1,100 Miles of Bike Paths in L.A.

The Swedish-made CAKE electric motorcycles have gained global recognition, with their versatility making them suitable for a variety of applications. One of them is to patrol the bike paths of Los Angeles.
CAKE announced recently that it partnered up with StreetsLA (formerly known as the Bureau of Street Services, a division of the Public Works Department in L.A.), to help it assess the condition of the bike paths in the city. This collaboration is part of a bike lane improvement pilot program whose goal is to get as many people as possible out of their cars and onto zero-emission two-wheelers. CAKE’s silent bikes played an important role in this initiative and were used to monitor 1,100 miles (1,770 km) over the last three months.
The StreetsLA staff inspected the bike paths and reported on the quality of the pavement, identifying an average of 18 asphalt problems per week, which were then repaired in the following week. As explained by L.A.’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, in order to get Angelenos out of their cars, they need to be offered real alternatives to driving, which starts with improving the quality of both the streets and services. That includes higher-quality lanes and greater accessibility. Los Angeles’ long-term goal is to get fully electrified by 2030.
Aiming to experience the bike paths through the eyes of cyclists, as suggested by Paul Krekorian, Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, StreetsLA chose to use CAKE’s Osa+ electric motorcycles, dubbed by the manufacturer as a workbench on wheels.
The Osa+ is small but powerful and reliable and helped inspectors better identify road hazards than if they patrolled in a car. Able to hit a top speed of over 56 mph (90 kph), the Osa+ offers ranges of up to 52 miles (84 km) and peak power of 10 kW. The bike weighs 196 lb (89 kg) and it is highly customizable, allowing for multiple configurations, depending on your needs. CAKE’s Osa+ starts at approximately $10,500.
The StreetsLA staff inspected the bike paths and reported on the quality of the pavement, identifying an average of 18 asphalt problems per week, which were then repaired in the following week. As explained by L.A.’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, in order to get Angelenos out of their cars, they need to be offered real alternatives to driving, which starts with improving the quality of both the streets and services. That includes higher-quality lanes and greater accessibility. Los Angeles’ long-term goal is to get fully electrified by 2030.
Aiming to experience the bike paths through the eyes of cyclists, as suggested by Paul Krekorian, Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, StreetsLA chose to use CAKE’s Osa+ electric motorcycles, dubbed by the manufacturer as a workbench on wheels.
The Osa+ is small but powerful and reliable and helped inspectors better identify road hazards than if they patrolled in a car. Able to hit a top speed of over 56 mph (90 kph), the Osa+ offers ranges of up to 52 miles (84 km) and peak power of 10 kW. The bike weighs 196 lb (89 kg) and it is highly customizable, allowing for multiple configurations, depending on your needs. CAKE’s Osa+ starts at approximately $10,500.