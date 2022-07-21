Ryvid Drops the Anthem Electric Motorcycle, Aims to Be a Game-Changer and a Head-Turner

The electric motorcycle market in the United States has got room to grow and the Ryvid Anthem bike is definitely a head turner that’s going to enjoy massive popularity. The startup behind it is confident that the two-wheeler’s fresh take on EV mobility will transform how the world rides, with the motorcycle boasting premium features and groundbreaking tech at a decent price.
Ryvid’s Anthem electric motorcycle will win you at first glance. The bike looks just stunning, featuring an ultralight, proprietary stainless-steel chassis that tips the scales at just 12 pounds (5.4 kg), while the total weight of the Anthem is around 240 lb (108 kg). In addition to being light, the nimble Anthem is also easy to handle and ultra-responsive, thanks to its low center of gravity.
The seat height of the motorcycle is adjustable to fit a wide range of riders and can be set between 30” to 34” (76 cm to 86 cm), pleasing both short and tall riders. Moreover, the seat can accommodate two riders, with the recommended maximum load being 400 lb (181 kg). The seat height adjustment is done electrically via controls on the handlebar.
A vivid and highly-visible 4.9” (12.4 cm) display ensures you can easily see all the info you need even in bright sunlight.
The Ryvid Anthem comes with inverted, dampening-adjustable 3.9” (100 mm) suspension in the front and rebound-adjustable 1.2” (30 mm) suspension in the rear. It has keyless ignition and it is almost noiseless.
Ryvid designed the Anthem as an affordable average commuting bike so don’t expect it to be lightning fast. The motorcycle can hit a top speed of 75 mph (120 kph), thanks to a low-mounted 7.5 kW motor (peak power of 13.5 kW) with 250 lb-ft (338 Nm) of torque at the rear wheel.
A hefty, 4.3 kWh removable battery that weighs 65 lb (approximately 29 kg) can be easily swapped and offers up to more than 75 miles (120 km) on a charge in Eco Mode and over 50 miles (80 km) of two-wheeled fun in Sport Mode. The battery requires up to six hours to fully charge at 110V and up to three hours at 220V.
Ryvid first plans to roll out a Launch Edition of the Anthem motorcycle, limited to 1,000 units. The bike will go on sale on August 14 for a price of $7,800. Deliveries are scheduled to begin next summer.
