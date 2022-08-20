Koenigsegg CC850 – A One-for-Two Gearbox and Twenty-Year-Ago Primordial Hypercar-Ness

Were it not for the branding under the door mirrors, it could easily be mistaken for the car from the dawn of the third millennium. CC850 by Koenigsegg is a throwback to the future of hypercars. Its silhouette brings back memories of when Sweden first took the automotive world by storm. But, just like the CC8S of 2002, the newest member of the Swedish exclusivist car-making family is a piece of tech witchcraft.