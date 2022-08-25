The Makka Is a Versatile Urban Commuter Electric Motorcycle With an Eye-Catching Design

CAKE is a Swedish company founded in 2016. They aim to inspire a zero-emission society by creating electric motorcycles that combine excitement with responsibility. It's way easier to be responsible when excitement and fun are involved. The first mantra that their design team received was "light, quiet, and clean", short and to the point.
They continued to innovate and created the Ösa, a two-wheeled utility platform with off-road capabilities, and then moved on to the Kalk model in late 2020, a high-performing racing bike. Awards also started coming in 2019 and 2020, with accolades such as the 2020 Red Dot Design Award or the IF Design Award. But we're not going to talk about them today; our focus is on their newest model, the Makka.
Makka first saw the light of day in Sept. 2021. Their aim with this model was to create a practical, convenient, and lightweight moped for the typical urban commuter. Worry not; this machine is also capable of being taken on a weekend off-road adventure.
The cheapest model is the Makka range, starting at €3900 (around $3874). The price then goes up as follows: €4200 for the flex, €5100 for range:work, and €5400 for the flex:work.
Let's take a closer look at the Makka flex and explore its technical side. It weighs 154 lbs. (70 kg) and has a top speed of 30 mph (45 kph). Using an interior permanent magnet motor, it puts down a peak power of 2.8kW (3,75 HP) on its 14" motorcycle tires and has a torque of 42Nm.
The intelligent battery management system optimizes the performance and increases the safety of the motorbike, while the EBS (Electronic Braking System) regenerates the braking power into the battery. The frame is built from 6061 aluminum, and the Makka features a traditional MTB Single crown, an upside-down spring fork on the front, and a 260mm shock with adjustable pre-load on the rear.
The dashboard consists of a small TFT display that shows what percentage of the battery you have remaining, speed, kilometers, and what mode you're riding in. About that, the bike has two modes, one prioritizing an extended range and the other a balanced performance. Naturally, these modes also impact the top speed.
Just so I slightly cover the other models, they differ in the range they offer (the :work models provide a 100-100 km range) by sporting a larger battery, and in their utility, they feature a smart configuration platform meant to carry tools, equipment, gear, etc.
The Makka is a versatile, good-looking electric motorcycle with quite an attractive price. Looking forward, I'm excited to see what CAKE will bless us with in the future.
