First Electric Honda CRF Hits the Market, Targets a Different Clientele Than You Thought

Rumors are sometimes true and Honda’s recently unveiled motorcycle is proof of that. The Japanese manufacturer launches its first electric dirt bike, the CRF-E2, although it might not be what you would expect.
The first electric motorcycle to bear the CRF name is not produced by Honda, but by California-based company Greenger Powersports. However, it is an official Honda licensed product but it is also a kid-friendly bike designed for off-road adventures only.
Described by Greenger as user-friendly, fun, and exhilarating, this mini dirt motorcycle is the electric equivalent of a 50cc. But this one comes with several advantages, like the fact that it eliminates from the equation emissions, noise, and all the heat from the gas engine.
What the young rider is left with is a downscaled CRF that offers up to two hours of extreme fun on a charge, thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of 960 Wh. The battery weighs 13 lb (6 kg) and needs four hours to fully recharge. With quick recharging, that time decreases to just 2.5 hours.
The CRF-E2 motorcycle packs a 1.2 kW (1.6 HP) electric motor with a maximum power of 2.5 kW (3.4 HP). There’s no info on the speed capabilities of the mini-bike.
Greenger went with an aluminum frame and handlebars, a hydraulic fork with 100 mm (4”) of travel, front and rear hydraulic brakes, and 12” wheels with Kenda Millville K771 knobby tires. The adorable motorcycle measures 55” (1,395 mm) in length and 36.2” (920 mm) in height and can accommodate riders of up to 45 kg (99 lb). It tips the scales at 48 kg (106 lb). And aware of how quickly the little riders grow, Greenger equipped the CRF-E2 with an adjustable seat whose height can be set between 24.8” and 25.5” (630 and 650 mm).
The CRF-E2 electric motorcycle is available through authorized Honda dealers and it's priced at $2,950, which is not exactly budget-friendly, but anything for the kids, right?
