Baidu Says Bye-Bye to Taxi Drivers, Gets New Licenses for Autonomous Transport

More on this:

1 Baidu Unveils the Apollo RT6 Robotaxi, a Computer on Wheels With Detachable Steering Wheel

2 Jidu Unveils Its First More-Robot-Than-Car Autonomous EV That Can Recognize Human Emotions

3 China Tech Giant Baidu and Automaker Geely Pump Close to $400 Million Into Jidu EV Venture

4 Baidu Unveils Electric Robot Truck With Smart Cabin and Advanced Self-Driving Tech

5 Google Rival Baidu Has Made an AI Chip for Autonomous Driving and More