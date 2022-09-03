Scarcely-Ridden 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 S Corse Has 774 Miles, Demands Serious Dough

It would be a shame for someone to own such a potent crotch rocket without taking it out to the track, so let’s hope the future owner will put this thing to good use.
Having covered a paltry 774 miles (1,246 km) in the original owner’s possession, this 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 S Corse is completely unscathed and in search of a new home! As for what’s under the hood, Bologna’s phenom bears an electronics suite with just about every acronym you can think of – you know, to make its tarmac-fracturing power a little more manageable for us, mere mortals.
The said oomph originates from a barbaric 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale L-twin, featuring 14:1 compression, a counter-rotating crankshaft, and ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. At 13,000 revs per minute, this liquid-cooled DOHC gladiator is capable of unleashing as much as 214 hp – or enough ponies to conquer a Roman fortress, essentially.
Accompanying that herd is a peak torque output figure numbering 92 pound-feet (124 Nm), and it will occur in the region of 11,000 rpm. The force gets channeled to the rear Marchesini wheel by a slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission, which houses Ducati’s proprietary two-way quickshift technology (aka DQS EVO). Once the engine’s power touches the asphalt, it lets the V4 S Corse hit speeds of up to 191 mph (307 kph).
In addition, low tens on the quarter-mile are the order of the day for this Italian marvel, whose curb weight is rated at just 430 pounds (195 kg). At the front end, braking comes from 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Stylema calipers with four pistons each. The rear forged aluminum hoop is ground to a halt by a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Lastly, the bike carries electronically-adjustable Ohlins suspension goodies at both poles – inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks up front and a TTX 36 monoshock down south. This mighty Panigale is offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until September 9. The auction is already pretty heated with a current bid of $17k, but we expect things to get even more serious in the coming days.
