Husqvarna Reveals the New 701 Enduro, a Versatile Machine That Can Take You Anywhere

Husqvarna Motorcycles took the veil off the brand-new 701 Enduro. For 2023, the machine offers high performance both on the street and off-road. It also comes with a fresh, Swedish-inspired livery that emphasizes its sleek, modern bodywork.
The new 701 Enduro delivers the best riding experience by fusing the Swedish DNA of Husqvarna Motorcycles with cutting-edge technology. The bike features a practical design with a slim bodywork that was created to offer plenty of movement.
Additionally, the long seat that extends over the radiator shrouds provides a better grip in all situations. Not only that, but the Brembo brakes allow for shorter stopping distances and great control. Husqvarna completed the aggressive design with Continental TKC 80 tires, which provide excellent on and off-road handling.
The beating heart of the 701 Enduro is still the well-known single-cylinder 692.7 cc engine that boasts a maximum power output of (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 73,5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The bike includes a ride-by-wire throttle, allowing users to embark on their next off-road adventure with "perfectly linear power delivery and sharp throttle response."
It also boasts a 6-speed gearbox with an Easy Shift feature that makes it possible to change gears up or down without using the clutch. The power characteristic and traction control can also be adjusted. The bike has two ride modes: Street and Off-road, which can be selected effortlessly from the handlebar.
The Street mode offers riders controlled street-riding performance. When it's selected, a quick throttle response is delivered, along with cornering sensitive ABS and traction control that offer users more control.
When Off-Road mode is selected, ABS will only function on the front wheel. However, with the new 701 Enduro, the ABS feature can be completely disabled. This is a great option for experienced riders who want to have complete control over their ride.
It's also worth noting that the 701 Enduro can be ridden by A2 license holders with the specific A2 engine map that limits power to 30 kW. As for the price of the bike, the company didn't offer any information. But you can ask about it at any authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer.
