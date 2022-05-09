Continental's MultiViu Sports Display Goes Touring With Husqvarna's Norden 901 Bike

After KTM equipped its 1290 Super Adventure S and 1290 Super Duke R with Continental’s crystal-clear MultiViu Sports display, it is now Husqvarna’s turn to integrate the advanced, German-made TFT technology platform in one of its bikes.
The Swedish motorcycle manufacturer decided to rely on Continental for its adventure touring Norden 901, an ergonomic two-wheeler with enduro bike DNA, which now comes with the MultiViu Sports 5” display.
According to the German automotive parts manufacturer, the MultiViu Sports platform is a scalable one that can work with different bike lines, with motorcycle manufacturers being able to choose between 5” and 7” versions, both offering great graphic quality and connectivity. It also comes in different aspect ratios, offering the option to choose from landscape and portrait views to stay in line with the motorcycle’s design. The TFT display offers a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, a brightness value of 1,000 cd/m2, and a contrast of 1,000:1. It uses optical bonding technology that prevents the display panel from fogging up and it features anti-glare and anti-reflective coatings.
Continental boasts of its MultiViu display perfectly complementing the Norden 901, both visually and technologically, offering riders helpful information and seamlessly fitting into the bike’s cockpit concept.
Manufacturers can use MultiViu’s integrated software toolchain to customize the image content to meet the needs of the customer. An open-design app that uses Bluetooth Low Energy lets riders connect their phones to the display.
With its Scandinavian-inspired look in matte black with white and yellow accents, Husqvarna’s Norden 901 is an ergonomic two-wheeler with a low center of gravity for neutral handling. It is built for comfortable and stable long-distance travels, featuring a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame, a 21” wheel in the front and an 18” one in the rear, and an off-road-ready WP APEX upside-down front fork with 220 mm of travel.
Husqvarna’s Norden 901 bike packs an 889cc parallel twin engine with an output of 105 hp.
According to the German automotive parts manufacturer, the MultiViu Sports platform is a scalable one that can work with different bike lines, with motorcycle manufacturers being able to choose between 5” and 7” versions, both offering great graphic quality and connectivity. It also comes in different aspect ratios, offering the option to choose from landscape and portrait views to stay in line with the motorcycle’s design. The TFT display offers a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, a brightness value of 1,000 cd/m2, and a contrast of 1,000:1. It uses optical bonding technology that prevents the display panel from fogging up and it features anti-glare and anti-reflective coatings.
Continental boasts of its MultiViu display perfectly complementing the Norden 901, both visually and technologically, offering riders helpful information and seamlessly fitting into the bike’s cockpit concept.
Manufacturers can use MultiViu’s integrated software toolchain to customize the image content to meet the needs of the customer. An open-design app that uses Bluetooth Low Energy lets riders connect their phones to the display.
With its Scandinavian-inspired look in matte black with white and yellow accents, Husqvarna’s Norden 901 is an ergonomic two-wheeler with a low center of gravity for neutral handling. It is built for comfortable and stable long-distance travels, featuring a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame, a 21” wheel in the front and an 18” one in the rear, and an off-road-ready WP APEX upside-down front fork with 220 mm of travel.
Husqvarna’s Norden 901 bike packs an 889cc parallel twin engine with an output of 105 hp.