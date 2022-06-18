Steve McQueen's 1971 Husqvarna 250 Cross Is Up for Grabs, It Comes With Stories

He never won an Oscar and he never cared about that. The “King of Cool” was always enamored with the idea of remaining independent. That brought him a lot of headaches when it came to discussing motion pictures. However, almost nobody wanted McQueen to step aside. He got what he wanted almost every time – including money.
But the American icon wasn’t a man whose only goal was to be stubborn or annoying. He might’ve said on multiple occasions that he “answers to nobody” and lives for himself, but McQueen was also heard uttering: “You have to bend with the breeze or you break.” That, and the strong belief he had about anyone deserving a real shot at living and not just existing, is a true show of character. America loved the rebel and, in response, he wanted everyone to like themselves and enjoy the short time we have on this planet.
If you would talk with someone born after the year 2000 about the actor that made our 1970s a little bit better, then they might easily associate his name with bikes. Granted, the handle can also be paired with a certain Mustang GT from 1968, but bikes carry a more solemn bond. After all, there were over 200 in his collection. The man's "Husky"
He was just that amazing. Even if youngsters never saw the actor performing, the McQueen name carries such a powerful meaning that even just uttering it would attract some form of admiration or curiosity to learn more about the unmatched celebrity.
Husqvarna 250 Cross has been put up for auction on Bring a Trailer and there are only six days left until bidders can end their competition. If you want the bike, then make sure you’re among those that stay until the digital hammer has gone down.
According to the description, the motorcycle was bought by Steve McQueen’s Solar Productions company headquartered in Los Angeles. Afterward, it was delivered to California for the American icon to enjoy it. Notorious for not liking urban environments, this bike would’ve allowed the man to travel extensively out in the wilderness and live a peaceful countryside life. And, of course, join various competitions with it.
This particular Husqvarna is powered by a 28-HP two-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed transmission. It was meant to be used by McQueen in California’s Enduro Series. The actor applied but, in the end, decided to go with another motorcycle. He loved the “Husky” (as Husqvarna is known in the moto community) but enjoyed more power coming from bigger engines.There is greatness in it
Still, this doesn’t mean there’s no heritage here. The next owner will have a piece of working memorabilia that’s tied with an American icon. Not many people can say they own such a beautiful thing. Just imagine the stories you could tell and the conversations you could start.
Coming back to the bike, bidders should know the unit has seen some work being done on it. However, it doesn’t have a title and exchanged hands a couple of times in the past ten years. The current owner bought it in 2019 for a sum that’s reportedly between $50,000 and $60,000 at a Bonhams curated auction. It is offered with documents that show it belonged to Steve McQueen and is available only with a bill of sale. These papers also prove the motorcycle came from a Husqvarna shop that was preferred by the actor.
This “Husky” also has a Mikuni carburetor, a cross-braced handlebar, a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch back wheel, Hi-Point fender mudflaps, and Magura grips that show a couple of decades have passed since this thing was made.
The auction ends on June 24th. The current bid stands at $6,250.
