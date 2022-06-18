Steve McQueen's 1971 Husqvarna 250 Cross Is Up for Grabs, It Comes With Stories

Steve McQueen made the American rebel look cool. He might’ve been an actor, but the man knew how to attract attention by just being himself. He was keen on exploring and remaining adventurous. His love for motorcycles went hand in hand with the man’s idea of just keeping to himself, while also delighting many with his performances. This 1971 Husqvarna 250 Cross is part of that great outdoor lifestyle, and it encompasses the need for freedom. You can have it!