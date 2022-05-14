Husqvarna Uses Know-How To Drop Cross 6 E-MTB, Capable of Demolishing the Competition

The trinket we'll be diving into today isn't some e-MTB from renowned cycling teams like Trek, Cannondale, or Specialized; no, this is what Husqvarna, a manufacturer of all things motorized since before you, I, or even your great grandparents were born. In 1689 they entered the market producing rifles, and from then on, they managed to put their name on just about everything, from sewing machines to lawnmowers, chainsaws, motorcycles, and now this, e-bikes.
Well, all I can say is that if the Light Cross 6 e-MTB is anything like a Husqvarna chainsaw, you should have no trouble shredding through redwood forests as if you have something against the local ecosystem. Don't worry; no redwood will be sacrificed while giving you a taste of this machine's capabilities.
To make things easier to understand, I'll start off with the base for the machine you see, the frame. In essence, this is a cross-country bike, which defines the shapes, the geometry, and what it can handle. Since it is a hardtail, you won't be dropping off any ledges or bombing downhill; it's built for riding that keeps your tires planted on the ground most of the time. In case things do get wild, at least there's a motor guard added to protect this essential component.
produce their own e-bike powerhouse, they've teamed up with a crew with an established presence in the e-cycling industry, Shimano, and their Steps lineup. For the Cross 6, an E8000 motor brings 70 Nm (52 lb-ft) of torque and assists up to 25 kph (15.5 mph). More than enough to make light work of hills. After all, how often will you be accessing the motor power flying downhill; rarely. A 630 Wh battery pack will power everything and is integrated into the down tube.
All that aside, it's worth mentioning that Husqvarna does come with a long history in designing bikes, and geometry-wise, this puppy looks ready to rock any single-track you find. Since it may be rather challenging to know what your ride may feel like from reading this article, let me point out that the Cross 6 features a 68-degree steering angle and a 74-degree seat tube angle. Reach stands at 465 mm (18.3 in) and the stack at 645 mm (25.4 in). All that's for the medium-size bike.
coast over roots and unexpected stones embedded in the ground. Come to think of it, this should help, considering there's no rear suspension. But, the front is equipped with an SR Suntour XCR 32 Lor fork that allows for 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel. Not a fan of Suntour? Drop it, and add your favorite suitable fork.
Sure, Husqvarna is asking you to drop €4,000 ($4,170 at current exchange rates) on this beast, as you have noticed, for good reasons. But part of the price goes into the drivetrain. Instead of continuing with Shimano and its components, Husqvarna decided that Sram was a better fit for a lasting machine. No comment on this one; it's basically self-explanatory.
At the end of the day, it would seem like this do-it-all crew is looking to add another notch to their industry belt, and so far, it looks like they're doing just fine. Sure, Husqvarna e-bikes may stay alive because of all the diehard fans of this brand, but upon second thought, it appears to have what it takes to make it into your garage. I know what could solve intrigue, a test ride.
