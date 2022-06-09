2023 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto Gets Fresh Styling, New Engine

Husqvarna took the covers off the new FS 450 supermoto track bike. For 2023, the model received distinctive new graphics, a redesigned bodywork for improved ergonomics, and a lighter engine.
The new FS 450 comes with a modern Swedish-inspired design with white and grey graphics. It has a redesigned bodywork made for the track. The machine has a flat seat profile with a high grip seat cover that provides exceptional comfort at all times. Gripping and lifting the bike is now easier thanks to a recessed pocket placed above the airbox.
In terms of performance, the FS 450 gets its power from a new SOHC engine, which was relocated in the frame for better handling. With a peak power of 63 hp (46 kW) and a total weight of only 26.8 kg (59 lbs), this is Husqvarna's "most complete supermoto machine."
The frame was also modified to improve comfort. The two-piece subframe has more rigidity but at the same time is lightweight and provides overall better handling. The bike features new footrests that offer more space for boot soles.
For increased braking power, Husqvarna relied on a Brembo package, which also offers great control and short stopping distances thanks to a 4-piston radially mounted caliper and a 310 mm disc at the front. At the same time, at the rear is mounted a single-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc.
The map switch comes standard on the FS 450 and is designed for one-finger operation. Upgraded for the new FS 450, it allows the rider to choose one of two engine maps (aggressive/smooth), activate traction and launch control, and select the Quickshift function, which ensures seamless upshifting without using the clutch lever.
There's also a new integrated start/stop switch on the right side of the handlebars, which allows the rider to easily start or stop the engine.
With all of these performance-oriented upgrades, the FS 450 remains one of Husqvarna's most powerful and well-handling supermoto machines. The company didn't offer any information regarding the price, but you can ask about it at any authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer.
