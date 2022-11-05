Urbet Lora S Electric Motorcycle Comes With 224-Mile Range and Neo-Retro Design

Next week, the EICMA 2022 show opens its doors in Milan, Italy, marking perhaps the most important moment of the year for the motorcycle industry. There, we expect to see a flood of new two-wheelers taking the center stage, coming into this world including from lesser-known brands like Urbet.
Urbet is a Spanish company operating mostly in Europe, but at the rate things are going, we’ll probably see it expand elsewhere as well. And in Milan, it’ll bring along a new a brand new electric motorcycle called Lora S.
We’re talking about a naked machine with a neo-retro design, packing a combination between an electric motor and battery that's a derivation of the system fitted on the existing, simpler Lora - in its case that translates into a 7.56 kWh battery and an up to 26 hp electric motor.
Whereas the Lora has a range of up to 120 km (75 miles), the S will triple that, taking the bike on an up to 360 km (224 miles) trip on a single charge. And that’s quite a lot, even by car standards.
The electric motor is rated at 24 hp, lower than it the regular version, but enough to give the bike highway speeds and even beyond (top speed is rated at 150 kph/93 mph), in which case range drops to 240 km (150 miles).
Although it’s yet to be shown on an international level (EICMA is its first public outing), the Urbet Lora S can already be reserved in exchange for a 500 euros (about the same in dollars) deposit.
Those who will stick by their promises and decide to go ahead and buy one will have to pay 11,500 euros once the production lines start rolling. By comparison, the regular Lora starts at 8,000 euros.
