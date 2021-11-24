First Rideable Prototype of E-Motorbike Unveiled, the NAWA Racer Has Ultracapacitors

The fully rideable prototype of the world's first e-motorcycle with ultracapacitors has been unveiled in Milan, Italy, during the EICMA 2021 show. You may have seen it before on autoevolution, as this is not the first time that we have covered the NAWA Racer.
NAWA's Racer comes with ultracapacitors that have a 0.1-kWh capacity and are positioned in the top area of the bike, in the place where a conventional motorcycle would have its fuel tank. The next-generation ultracapacitors used there are assisting a lithium-ion battery that is mounted low in the chassis.
As Nawa Technology explains, this is the world's first "hybrid battery." The new tech gets the best possible benefit from regenerative braking, being able to capture as much as 80 percent of the energy that is normally wasted during braking and charging a 9-kWh lithium-ion battery. The latter is around half the size of the battery fitted to a conventional electric sports bike, Nawa notes.
Its creators claim that the NAWA Racer can cover 150 kilometers (ca. 93 miles) on a mixed cycle, but its capabilities of capturing energy during stop-start riding, as you may find in the city, can imply an urban range of up to 300 kilometers (ca. 186 miles).
The entire battery pack (the lithium-ion one) can be charged from zero to 80 percent in one hour using a domestic supply. The built-in NAWACap ultracapacitors can be recharged in just two minutes, and they can be upgraded at a later date.
NAWA will offer three driving modes for the Racer, in the form of Eco, Urban, and Sport, along with a fully programmable custom mode. The e-motorcycle offers 100 ps (98 horsepower) from its in-wheel motor, which is enough for a sprint from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds.
The acceleration value is comparable to a conventional motorcycle with about the same power level. The top speed is set at 150 km/h (ca. 93 mph), and it is easy to presume that the value has been set to preserve range.
Unfortunately, Nawa Technology does not plan to build the Racer itself. Instead, the company wants to seek appropriate partners who are interested in making a production version of the e-motorbike and selling it on the open market.
