Ducati 2023 World Premiere Series Teased, Will Reveal Seven New Bikes by November

Ducati has released a teaser image of its upcoming series, called Ducati World Premiere. The latter is the Italian marque's online premiere program, which has seven episodes planned for revel in the next three months. The first of those is set to air online starting Friday, September 2, 2022.
The Borgo Panigale brand will let the stream be live starting with the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, when the first episode of the series will be aired. That episode is called “The Unexpected,” and, if the teaser image that is on the company's website has any link to the first model that is set to be revealed, it will be something with a link to Lamborghini.
We spot a rear fender that is painted in a Lamborghini-specific shade of green, as well as the STO logo on it with the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand's font. Its design leads us to believe that it should be a sporty bike, but that should not be a surprise.
As most of you are aware, Ducati and Lamborghini are owned by the same company for quite some time now, and the Borgo Panigale marque has not been too much involved with linking special editions of its bikes with vehicle brands, or the other way around.
To be fair, there were some special editions with the Ducati name from various brands, but things did not reciprocate to the bike brand. We can distinctively remember the Ducati limited edition series of the Alfa Romeo 147 model, for example, but that happened many years ago.
We already know that the series will show a new bike per episode, and with seven episodes in total until the 2023 EICMA show, it is clear that Ducati has seven bikes to launch this fall, and all of them will be seen in the bike show. Until that happens, we get the company's designers to explain their look to us online.
Back in 2022, Ducati had ten episodes of its Ducati World Premiere series, and it is clear that the Italian brand has considered the events worthwhile since they have been continued next year. It is the most affordable way to showcase a new product, but real-life presentations have yet to be surpassed in feeling by those made online.
The last bit falls flat on its face if the live presentation does not let anyone get near the product, nobody can touch it, and you cannot take photos of it.
In that case, an online reveal might be enough, and more people might learn about the product in question. In the real world, though, it depends on the product, its reveal date, and many other factors.
