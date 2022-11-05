Igogomi Drops "The Most Stylish Off-Road E-Bike", It's Foldable and Hungry for Adventure

Partially foldable, powerful, and with a streamlined, dolphin-inspired design, the Igogomi electric bike is a capable off-road two-wheeler and one of the most stylish ones available.
Igogomi is not a name you can easily forget, especially when it is associated with a chainless e-bike. That’s right, this is the company behind the 36V electric wheeler that uses an automotive-inspired driveshaft. That same manufacturer just launched a new e-bike model, and it claims it is the most stylish off-roader out there.
Available in two versions, a standard Igogomi Off-Road and the Igogomi Off-Road Pro, the bike presents us with some really cool aesthetics and features. To start with, we have a very eye-catching wheeler with a so-called “bionic, simple, and stylish” look that imitates the streamlined body of a dolphin. The standard version comes in an Ice Blue color, and the Pro one in Midnight Gray. One other cool thing about the Igogomi off-road e-bike is that its front is easily foldable in just three seconds.
Both bikes are similar in specs, with the only difference being the battery capacity. The standard Igogomi off-road e-bike is equipped with a 48V/9.6Ah battery pack that offers up to 46.5 miles (74.8 km) of range with power assist and up to 24.8 miles (40 km) of pure electric range. If you opt for the Pro, you get a 13Ah battery and up to 56 miles (90 km) of power assist range and 31 miles (50 km) of pure electric range per charge. The battery needs four to five hours to fully recharge.
Igogomi’s off-road e-bike packs a powerful 750W motor and offers a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).
The e-bike is equipped with all-terrain, 20”x4” fat tires and can handle with style anything from city terrains to off-road slopes. You can use it with confidence on sandy beaches or in the mountains, on snow, in the rain, in the mud, or whatever you have.
Other key features of the Igogomi off-road e-bike are the front and rear dual disc brake system, the E-ABS electronic brake, the Shimano 7-speed transmission system, a large screen display, the front, double-tube shock system, and the large, bright headlight.
Igogomi’s off-road bike is now live on Indiegogo, and backers can get the standard version for $1,700 and the Pro version for $1,800. Shipping is estimated to start in March 2023.
Available in two versions, a standard Igogomi Off-Road and the Igogomi Off-Road Pro, the bike presents us with some really cool aesthetics and features. To start with, we have a very eye-catching wheeler with a so-called “bionic, simple, and stylish” look that imitates the streamlined body of a dolphin. The standard version comes in an Ice Blue color, and the Pro one in Midnight Gray. One other cool thing about the Igogomi off-road e-bike is that its front is easily foldable in just three seconds.
Both bikes are similar in specs, with the only difference being the battery capacity. The standard Igogomi off-road e-bike is equipped with a 48V/9.6Ah battery pack that offers up to 46.5 miles (74.8 km) of range with power assist and up to 24.8 miles (40 km) of pure electric range. If you opt for the Pro, you get a 13Ah battery and up to 56 miles (90 km) of power assist range and 31 miles (50 km) of pure electric range per charge. The battery needs four to five hours to fully recharge.
Igogomi’s off-road e-bike packs a powerful 750W motor and offers a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).
The e-bike is equipped with all-terrain, 20”x4” fat tires and can handle with style anything from city terrains to off-road slopes. You can use it with confidence on sandy beaches or in the mountains, on snow, in the rain, in the mud, or whatever you have.
Other key features of the Igogomi off-road e-bike are the front and rear dual disc brake system, the E-ABS electronic brake, the Shimano 7-speed transmission system, a large screen display, the front, double-tube shock system, and the large, bright headlight.
Igogomi’s off-road bike is now live on Indiegogo, and backers can get the standard version for $1,700 and the Pro version for $1,800. Shipping is estimated to start in March 2023.