2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Appears at EICMA With New High-Tech Features

For motorcycle manufacturers, the annual gathering hosted in Milan represents an opportunity to showcase their most noteworthy technological advancements. 10 photos



There are plenty of reasons why that might be the case, so let’s dive straight in. The Japanese manufacturer equips next year’s H2 with the brand-new ARAS (Advanced Rider Assist System) technology, which was created in partnership with Bosch. The setup uses two radar sensors that feed information back to functions like Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control .



In the cockpit, a 6.5-inch TFT display provides direct access to the motorcycle’s settings, which can also be controlled via Bluetooth thanks to



With 197 hp and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of twist on tap, the Ninja’s 998cc inline-four engine was already mind-blowing in the previous model years, but this didn’t stop the producer from refining it even further. Optimized cam timing enhances the titan’s low- to mid-range power delivery, and its force is fed to an upgraded transmission.



EICMA has been underway since November 23, hosting more than 820 exhibitors from all over the world. As always, the show brought about many wonderful surprises, including Honda's 2022 MY CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and a stunning neo-retro concept bike from Royal Enfield, to name but a couple. At Kawasaki's stand, the upgraded Ninja H2 SX SE will probably be the first thing that catches your attention.

Kawasaki's SPIN infotainment system. Additionally, you will spot a fresh LED headlight adorning the supercharged beast's front end, while a redesigned exhaust is the first thing we notice at six o'clock.

We aren't yet sure when the 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE will hit the shelves, but we do know that it has an MSRP of $27,500. Lastly, the only available color option comes in the form of Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray.

