Cake Drops a Flower Power Limited Edition of Its Kalk Motorbike, Sells It in Seven Colors

Available in multiple versions, Cake’s Kalk electric motorbike is a knockout. The Swedish-made bike is suitable for a plethora of applications on and off-road, being touted by the manufacturer as a weekday commuter and a weekend ripper that’s light, powerful, and quiet. And now, it is also available in a Flower Power Limited Edition.
Swedish motorbike maker Cake has always strived to be environmentally responsible and support any initiative meant to protect nature. It launched an entire series of anti-poaching wheelers to help rangers in Africa fight for wildlife preservation, has solar-powered bikes in its lineup, and is working on replacing plastic components in its products with a natural fiber composite.
Cake’s latest news is the launch of a Flower Power Limited Edition based on its popular Kalk bike. The purpose of this move is to raise awareness and support the global bee and pollinator population. Cake says will donate all the profits to the World Bee Project, which was launched back in 2014 to address the pollinator and biodiversity decline.
As explained by Stefan Ytterborn, Cake’s CEO, our future depends on pollinators and flowers, and the bee population is diminishing at an alarming rate due to the heavy use of insecticides that are not just killing unwanted insects but insect life altogether.
As part of the Flower Power Limited Edition, Cake’s Kalk electric motorbike will be offered in seven different color options, all meant to represent flowers that are easy to grow and essential for the survival of bees. The bikes are limited to just 20 units per color and 5 percent of the profits made by selling them will go to support the World Bee Project.
The Flower Power Kalk bikes can hit a top speed of over 90 kph (56 mph) and offer ranges of up to 86 km (53 miles) per charge. They are street legal but require an A1 (M1) license. Cake’s limited edition bikes are priced at €14,990 (approximately $14,300).
