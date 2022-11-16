American-Made Buell Motorcycles Claims New Baja 1190 Is a Beast

Since its founding in 1983 by ex-Harley-Davidson engineer Erik Buell, Buell Motorcycles has made a name for itself primarily with road bikes but that is apparently about to change as the company says its new Baja 1190 dirt bike will be the biggest and baddest around.
Buell became a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley in 2003, however, the company discontinued manufacturing Buell motorcycles in 2009.
In February 2021, Erik Buell revived the brand under the umbrella of Erik Buell Racing and added a dirt bike to its 1190 lineup. The Buell Baja 1190 was first introduced at the March 2022 Daytona Bike Week and, despite being a dirt bike at a road bike show, received praise from the media and enthusiasts.
From a spec standpoint, the bike's 185 hp (187.5 ps) liquid-cooled, 72-degree V-twin engine with 102 ft-lbs. (138 Nm) of torque will make it the fastest-production dirt bike on the market. The entirely American-made dirt bike is built on a trellis frame with an adjustable swing arm for a 64-70-inch (162.5-177.8 cm) wheelbase. The industry-standard seat height of 37.5” is raked at a 26.75-degree angle.
Just last week, the Baja 1190 was put through its paces with a variety of off-road challenges in Buell's home state of Michigan as the company looks to dial in its performance and capabilities.
"We're engineering the world's fastest, solely US-built, off-road bike. Less than 1% of the world is covered in pavement. Buell's Baja 1190 is designed to dominate the other 99.7%. This bike elevates the Buell brand to even greater heights and brings back the passion for American performance motorcycles,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycles. "Buell engineers have created a beast of a motorcycle. The fastest, most agile 1200cc class dirt bike ever made. Enthusiasts will be blown away,” Melvin added.
Engineered as an offspring of the Buell Ulysses on-road/off-road bike, the Baja 1190 carries on the company's desire to offer an ultra-high power machine to experienced dirt bikers who are driven to stand out from the rest in terms of power, speed, and performance.
The rigorous field tests and refinements are thought to result in production in 2023. The Baja 1190 is expected to retail for an MSRP of $19,995.
