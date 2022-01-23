This 465-Mile 2009 Buell 1125CR Is a Rotax-Powered Track Weapon You Could Own

When seeing those humungous ram-air intakes, even someone who knows nothing about bikes would be able to tell that Buell’s colossus isn’t messing around.
With its staggering horsepower digits and a dry weight of just 370 pounds (168 kg), the 2009 MY Buell 1125CR is basically the motorcycle equivalent of a fighter jet. This nasty animal draws power from a Rotax-developed 1,125cc Helicon V-twin, which is mated to a hydraulic slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears.
The liquid-cooled juggernaut features a compression ratio of 12.3:1, four valves per cylinder and an electronic fuel injection setup with beefy 61 mm (2.4 inches) throttle bodies. At about 9,800 wailing revs, the engine is perfectly capable of generating up to 146 feral horses, while a peak torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be spawned at 8,000 spins.
Upon reaching the belt-driven rear wheel, this force can propel the 1125CR past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 11.3 seconds. Eventually, Buell’s carbon-clad predator will plateau at a terrifying top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The whole shebang is held in place by an aluminum skeleton that boasts a fuel-in-frame construction, and it rests on premium Showa suspension goodies at both ends.
You’ll find a pair of 47 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down forks up north and an adjustable shock absorber down south. At twelve o’clock, abundant stopping power comes from a 375 mm (14.8 inches) perimeter brake disc that’s coupled with a massive eight-piston caliper. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop carries a twin-piston caliper and a drilled rotor measuring 240 mm (9.4 inches) in diameter.
The 1125CR shown above is going under the hammer with 465 miles (750 km) on the odometer, sporting an aftermarket tail tidy, Pazzo Racing control levers and a Jardine RT5 exhaust system. This sexy beast will be listed at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website until January 28, and the top bid is currently registered at a mere 5,000 bucks. However, we don’t think it’ll stay that way for much longer.
