This 13K-Mile 1974 Honda CB360G Appears to Be Completely Immune to Patina

When you’re looking for an antique small-displacement motorcycle that lets you have some fun without blowing a hole in your budget, the Honda CB360 is definitely worth considering. This article’s photo gallery introduces an unsullied 1974 MY CB360G with 13k miles (21,000 km) on the clock, sporting a modern electronic ignition setup, Shinko SR712 tires, and a fresh battery.
The fellow who currently owns this machine had its carburetors refurbished as of last year, while the ignition timing, valve clearances, and cam chain tension have all been adjusted to optimize performance. Aside from the aforementioned tweaks, Honda’s jewel hasn’t seen any major restoration procedures, but it still manages to look as young as ever.
This gorgeous piece of antique machinery is scouting for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, and you‘ve only got a couple of days (until January 23) to place your bids at no reserve. A mere 2,500 bones would be enough to put you in the lead, as the top bidder isn’t offering more than $2,100 to snatch this CB360G – for now.
In terms of its fundamentals, the classic beauty comes to life thanks to a four-stroke SOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with dual constant-velocity Keihin inhalers and a displacement of 356cc. If you decide to push it to its limit, the air-cooled engine will go about delivering up to 34 hp and 21 pound-feet (28.5 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft.
A six-speed gearbox is tasked with sending this force to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). Lastly, suspension duties are managed by 33 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and a pair of preload-adjustable shocks, while stopping power comes from a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) hydraulic rotor up front and a 160 mm (6.3 inches) drum brake at the opposite end.
