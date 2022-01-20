Slammed Honda NSX “Carbon Gold” Gets Digitally Clad in Exposed Widebody Fiber

Certain things never leave our memory. For many obvious reasons. Case in point. The original Honda NSX mid-engine sports car and the Need for Speed racing video game franchise.
Both have a knack for bringing back fond 1990s memories. Especially for those of us who consider MS-DOS as the apprenticeship operating system. Then, and only then, we graduated to Microsoft Windows, PlayStation, or other platforms. Those were genuinely intriguing times...
Anyway, it seems that even today, in a tech-heavy yet stylish environment where everything happens mostly on mobile platforms and social media, some fondly remember both Acura/Honda NSX and NFS wonders. And, since we are dealing with automotive virtual artists, they also do something CGI with their passion.
Jon Pumfrey, the pixel master better known as dm_jon on social media, has an NFS homage that is digitally clad in exposed carbon fiber when riding on chromed golden wheels... with asymmetrical tire profiles. After all, a keenly observing fan noticed the digital project has “different tires equipped on the front and the rear (lmao).”
But that’s a tiny little detail. What we have here certainly warranted a lot of bird’s eye views. Luckily, the author of the DomesticMango label is not one of those CGI experts who rushes everything and only has a singular POV to showcase the goodies. Instead, his digital NFS-style garage has all the proper POVs for us to drop a few jaws.
This Honda NSX certainly justifies the amazement. When unleashed out of the tinkering confines, it would probably ride slammed and widebody into the sunset. Or onto an NFS track, perhaps. Right now, it’s kept idle so we can admire the highlights. Those certainly include the exposed, glossy carbon fiber body and its aerodynamic kit.
Along with the cool, restomod-style rear LEDs. As well as the tasty central dual-exhaust setup. Or the massive carbon-fiber wing. And let’s not forget about those deep-dish, chrome-and-gold wheels providing an adequate amount of contrast...
