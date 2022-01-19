1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Is Still in Great Shape After 43K Miles of Faithful Service

Look closely and you’ll see a little aftermarket surprise sitting at the end of its exhaust system.
Honda’s 1994 MY CBR900RR Fireblade draws power from a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four engine, which packs dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. The carbureted mill is good for up to 122 untamed horses at 10,500 revs, while a healthy torque output of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be summoned lower down the rpm range.
This force travels to the bike’s chain-driven rear hoop via a six-speed transmission, resulting in a brutal top speed of 158 mph (254 kph). With a dry weight of 408 pounds (185 kg), the Japanese legend can eradicate the quarter-mile jog in no more than 10.8 blistering seconds.
The CBR’s construction features an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, and its fuel tank can hold just under 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of juice when full. Suspension duties are handled by a beefy set of 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa cartridge forks at the front, along with an adjustable shock absorber and a double-sided swingarm made of reinforced aluminum on the opposite end.
Up north, stopping power is extracted from dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake discs and four-piston Nissin calipers, while the rear wheel flaunts a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper. Despite the fact that it has covered more than 43k miles (69,000 km) during its lifetime, the ‘94 CBR900RR Fireblade pictured above these paragraphs still manages to look exceedingly pristine.
This creature’s unforgiving 893cc four-banger exhales through an aftermarket muffler from Two Brothers Racing, which was fitted under previous ownership. The two-wheeled treasure is making its way to the auction block at no reserve right now, and you’ve got until the afternoon of January 25 to register your bids on Bring A Trailer. For now, you’d need about three grand to best the top bidder, who is offering a mere 2,800 bucks.
