250-Mile Porsche Carrera GT Becomes Most Expensive in History

Here we are, less than three weeks into 2022, and the auction scene is already pretty insane. On the 1st of January we were predicting that a 780-mile, Guards Red Porsche Carrera GT might become the most expensive one ever. 5 days later, that prediction became reality, as the car sold for $1,902,000. And that was just the beginning.
A few days ago we stumbled upon this GT Silver Metallic Porsche CGT, that had been driven for only 250 miles (402 km). While the GT Silver version wasn't the rarest one available, you can see why this particular vehicle had so much potential for breaking the record. This vehicle has had an $18K service performed on it in January of 2021. While some people saw this as a bad thing, it makes sense to be particularly careful around a vehicle like this.
This CGT was first delivered in 2005 to Bert Smith International, in Florida, a company that still deals with Porsches to this day. Considering its mileage, you could say this is a brand new vehicle, even though it's no longer as accessible as it used to be. Back in the day, it sold for $448,300, which is just a fraction of its value at present time. In a matter of days, this auction has attracted almost 100,000 views.
Almost 5,000 people have been actively watching the process, and a total of 44 bids were placed. On the day the car was posted, the bidding war was already in full effect. The highest one was $1,550,000. It didn't take long for someone to take things up a notch, to almost $1.7 million. On January the 13th, someone else decided to get involved, raising the stakes by another $100,000.
The auction was extended for an additional 8 minutes, and within that period, the highest bid went up to $2 million. Just two weeks after the Guards Red CGT set a world record, everything has changed. And it doesn't look like the Carrera GT is going to stop here. User "MNokaoi" claims that this is his (or her) first auction ever, which is somewhat strange given the circumstances.
The question is: how many of the original 1,270 Porsche Carrera GTs are still around today? Some sources say that almost 200 of them have been wrecked already. Others mention that 6.8% of them have been totaled. Tracking this information down might be quite difficult to do, but one thing's for sure. We should expect the current $2 million world record to be broken by the end of the year. How much higher up can it go, though?
