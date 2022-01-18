Low-Mileage ‘06 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 Scorches the Quarter-Mile in Less Than 10 Seconds

The level of skill required to tame this ruthless berserker is something that only a seasoned rider can possess.
With its premium chassis specifications, brutal power output digits, and a searing top speed of 186 mph (300 kph), the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 is an absolute monster! This article’s photo gallery showcases a well-kept 2006 model with 13,400 miles (21,600 km) on the counter, featuring a new windshield, aftermarket grips, and a set of Michelin Pilot Power 2CT premium tires with 2021 date codes.
Behind those sporty fairings, the Japanese brute hides a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four powerplant with sixteen valves and a colossal displacement of 1,352cc. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery is mated to a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which makes contact with the bike’s rear wheel through an X-ring drive chain.
When pushed to its limit, the engine will go about supplying as much as 190 hp and 113 pound-feet (153 Nm) of crushing torque. Thus, the Ninja ZX-14 is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a terrifying 2.5 seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 9.8 face-melting ticks. With great power comes the need for beefy running gear, and Kawasaki’s titan certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Its suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock on the other end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is provided by dual semi-floating 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. The rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
If you think this fearsome samurai would look right at home in your garage, you’ll be delighted to learn that it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a modest 3,700 freedom bucks, and you can submit yours at no reserve until Thursday (January 20).
Behind those sporty fairings, the Japanese brute hides a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four powerplant with sixteen valves and a colossal displacement of 1,352cc. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery is mated to a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which makes contact with the bike’s rear wheel through an X-ring drive chain.
When pushed to its limit, the engine will go about supplying as much as 190 hp and 113 pound-feet (153 Nm) of crushing torque. Thus, the Ninja ZX-14 is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a terrifying 2.5 seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 9.8 face-melting ticks. With great power comes the need for beefy running gear, and Kawasaki’s titan certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Its suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock on the other end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is provided by dual semi-floating 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. The rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
If you think this fearsome samurai would look right at home in your garage, you’ll be delighted to learn that it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a modest 3,700 freedom bucks, and you can submit yours at no reserve until Thursday (January 20).