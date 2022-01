Low-Mileage ‘06 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 Scorches the Quarter-Mile in Less Than 10 Seconds

DOHC

With its premium chassis specifications, brutal power output digits, and a searing top speed of 186 mph (300 kph), the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 is an absolute monster! This article’s photo gallery showcases a well-kept 2006 model with 13,400 miles (21,600 km) on the counter, featuring a new windshield, aftermarket grips, and a set of Michelin Pilot Power 2CT premium tires with 2021 date codes.Behind those sporty fairings, the Japanese brute hides a fuel-injectedinline-four powerplant with sixteen valves and a colossal displacement of 1,352cc. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery is mated to a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which makes contact with the bike’s rear wheel through an X-ring drive chain.When pushed to its limit, the engine will go about supplying as much as 190 hp and 113 pound-feet (153 Nm) of crushing torque. Thus, the Ninja ZX-14 is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a terrifying 2.5 seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 9.8 face-melting ticks. With great power comes the need for beefy running gear, and Kawasaki’s titan certainly doesn’t disappoint.Its suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock on the other end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is provided by dual semi-floating 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. The rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.If you think this fearsome samurai would look right at home in your garage, you’ll be delighted to learn that it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions . For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a modest 3,700 freedom bucks, and you can submit yours at no reserve until Thursday (January 20).