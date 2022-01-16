Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels F Case, Honda Super Treasure Hunt Is the Grand Prize

And by fresh rewards, I mean the 2022 Case F of Hot Wheels mainline cars. Case E had a pretty exciting lineup of vehicles, so one can expect that the newest on the market might not be as good. Last month, the Super Treasure Hunt was the Chevrolet Corvette C8, while the Treasure Hunt model was the Draftnator. After all, it was that case that debuted the new LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia S15.
It's just plain hard to come up with something better than that, at least if you're a big JDM fan. Right out of the box, it looks like the Honda Civic Type R EK9 will be the STH model, while the Jeep Wrangler was the chosen TH. The EK9 was already quite popular before, and most people tend to hoard them right away. But this new upgrade is going to make it even more desirable than it already was.
We're not going to dive into the Fantasy-side of this new case unless there is be something worth mentioning inside. Quite a few of the cars that you'll be able to find inside have been featured before. But we're still happy to see vehicles like Lincoln Whiddett's 1991 Mazda MX-5. The Jeep Wrangler TH is part of the Mud Studs series, and you should be able to tell it apart quite easily.
Ducati Scrambler, but this time it looks much better due to the colors that were used. For those of you that love the Tooned series, you'll find a recolor of the Volkswagen Golf MK1 inside the case. If your Hot Wheels collection is focused around Honda vehicles, then you'll be glad to see the yellow S2000 and the blue City Turbo II as well.
There's no shortage of supercars for this case, that's for sure. Just look at the Jet Black McLaren F1! At last, there's a new casting: the Glory Chaser! This is a Can-am style racer that has never before been featured by Mattel, and it's finished in Seafoam Green. In case you were wondering how popular the LB S15 is, some people are selling this item for as much as $65. That's pretty insane for a regular, mainline model.
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class model is back in yellow, and it looks like there's a Zamac model on the market too. I'm sure that the Tooned models are going to have an audience of their own. The Toon'd '83 Chevy Silverado was designed by the late Ryu Asada, and it looks great with the blown engine and the Metalflake light blue finish. The REPU gives off mixed feelings: the rims look great, but the green finish might throw some people off.
Porsches, but the black 935 that's featured in case F might be one of the best diecast cars you can get this year. The Moby-Dick-inspired machine wasn't half bad in red either, but black seems to suit it better. The final bit of exciting news is that collectors will now be able to get the new Nissan Z Proto! It's going to take a while before we get to see this car on public roads, so we'll have to settle for this scale for now.
The guys over at Ministry of Diecast didn't get a Honda STH in this case. They came across the regular model, which is now featured in yellow. Last year the EK9 was finished in a shade of Championship White, and with the Sunlight Yellow that came out now, we're left to expect a Red Edition model out soon. This is the 6th case that's coming out in 2022, which means we aren't even halfway through the season yet.
We've still got 9 more cases to look out for, one coming out each month. Of course, there are a lot of rumors regarding the upcoming models. So far ,it seems that we're going to get a Lamborghini Sian, the Lucid Air, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Audi RS e-Tron GT. As if that didn't sound exciting enough, hypercars weren't neglected either, so get ready for a 1/64 scale Koenigsegg Gemera. Until that time comes, have fun hunting for STH and TH models!
It's just plain hard to come up with something better than that, at least if you're a big JDM fan. Right out of the box, it looks like the Honda Civic Type R EK9 will be the STH model, while the Jeep Wrangler was the chosen TH. The EK9 was already quite popular before, and most people tend to hoard them right away. But this new upgrade is going to make it even more desirable than it already was.
We're not going to dive into the Fantasy-side of this new case unless there is be something worth mentioning inside. Quite a few of the cars that you'll be able to find inside have been featured before. But we're still happy to see vehicles like Lincoln Whiddett's 1991 Mazda MX-5. The Jeep Wrangler TH is part of the Mud Studs series, and you should be able to tell it apart quite easily.
Ducati Scrambler, but this time it looks much better due to the colors that were used. For those of you that love the Tooned series, you'll find a recolor of the Volkswagen Golf MK1 inside the case. If your Hot Wheels collection is focused around Honda vehicles, then you'll be glad to see the yellow S2000 and the blue City Turbo II as well.
There's no shortage of supercars for this case, that's for sure. Just look at the Jet Black McLaren F1! At last, there's a new casting: the Glory Chaser! This is a Can-am style racer that has never before been featured by Mattel, and it's finished in Seafoam Green. In case you were wondering how popular the LB S15 is, some people are selling this item for as much as $65. That's pretty insane for a regular, mainline model.
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class model is back in yellow, and it looks like there's a Zamac model on the market too. I'm sure that the Tooned models are going to have an audience of their own. The Toon'd '83 Chevy Silverado was designed by the late Ryu Asada, and it looks great with the blown engine and the Metalflake light blue finish. The REPU gives off mixed feelings: the rims look great, but the green finish might throw some people off.
Porsches, but the black 935 that's featured in case F might be one of the best diecast cars you can get this year. The Moby-Dick-inspired machine wasn't half bad in red either, but black seems to suit it better. The final bit of exciting news is that collectors will now be able to get the new Nissan Z Proto! It's going to take a while before we get to see this car on public roads, so we'll have to settle for this scale for now.
The guys over at Ministry of Diecast didn't get a Honda STH in this case. They came across the regular model, which is now featured in yellow. Last year the EK9 was finished in a shade of Championship White, and with the Sunlight Yellow that came out now, we're left to expect a Red Edition model out soon. This is the 6th case that's coming out in 2022, which means we aren't even halfway through the season yet.
We've still got 9 more cases to look out for, one coming out each month. Of course, there are a lot of rumors regarding the upcoming models. So far ,it seems that we're going to get a Lamborghini Sian, the Lucid Air, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Audi RS e-Tron GT. As if that didn't sound exciting enough, hypercars weren't neglected either, so get ready for a 1/64 scale Koenigsegg Gemera. Until that time comes, have fun hunting for STH and TH models!