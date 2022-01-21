Mid-90s Hatchback Is Part Sleeper, Part Deathtrap With Over 500 HP per Ton

More on this:

1 Drag Race: Ken Block's Hoonicorn VS Open-Wheeled Honda Race Car

2 Remembering the Nash Metropolitan, the Car That Swam Against the "Bigger Is Better" Tide

3 904-HP Honda Civic Is a Shelby GT500-Slaying Sleeper

4 Group B Metro 6R4 Rally Car Was Bought Twice, Never Driven, Now It Sells Again

5 1985 MG Metro 6R4 Group B Homologation Special Goes Under the Hammer