One-Off Honda NX650 Dominator Feels Just as Confident on Dirt as It Does on Asphalt

The Honda NX650 Dominator is the sort of bike whose looks haven’t aged particularly well, but we absolutely love it for its bulletproof reliability! With a versatile construction that's often seen as a blank canvas waiting to be customized, the Dominator tends to get a fair bit of attention from workshops around the world, including the Lithuanians over at Povilas Vaisiauskas’ Differs Moto.
About a week ago, we showed you what Povilas' specialists were able to do with a BMW R 100 R, and their take on the NX650 is no less impressive. Let’s start by looking at the powertrain sector, where the Differs crew performed an extensive engine rebuild to kick things off. Following the overhaul, they installed a bespoke exhaust system that terminates in a single aftermarket muffler.
The machine’s stock wheels have been deleted to make room for smaller (and lighter) Akront alternatives, which flaunt a chunky pair of dual-purpose TKC 80 tires from Continental. Vaisiauskas’ moto doctors decided to leave the brakes untouched, but they’ve shortened the Dominator’s forks by about two inches (50 mm) to level out its stance.
After the original bodywork had been removed in its entirety, the guys got their hands on a Honda MTX125’s fuel tank and tweaked it to fit over the NX650’s frame like a glove. Next, Differs outsourced a set of enduro-style fenders, which were then mounted at both ends of the bike with Swiss watchmakers’ precision.
To complete the cosmetic makeover, they've added custom side panels and a curvy solo saddle that's been upholstered in-house. The donor's cockpit was fitted with an LSL handlebar, Ariete grips, and underslung bar-end mirrors from Motogadget's inventory. Last but not least, the standard lighting components were laid to rest, making way for a selection of LED items, such as discrete blinkers, a flat taillight, and dual headlamps.
