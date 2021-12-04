Honda NX650 “Double R” Swaps Outdated Dominator Looks With Custom Eye Candy

Oftentimes, people tend to rank motorcycle customization workshops based on how long they’ve been around, which isn’t necessarily a fair judgement. I mean, sure; well-established enterprises have had more time to prove themselves over the years, but there are plenty of lesser-known firms that host just as much talent and dedication under their roofs.
Take, for instance, Motoism Customs – a Munich-based garage run by Ben and Lion Ott. One of them handles any design-related duties, the other takes care of the engineering, and together they craft some truly incredible pieces of two-wheeled artwork. Additionally, Motoism’s website houses a myriad of premium bolt-on accessories that were produced in-house via 3D-printing technology.
In plain English, it’s safe to say these fellows know a thing or two about custom bikes, so let’s take a look at how they’ve transformed a factory-spec NX650 Dominator into a sight to behold. Dubbed “The Double R,” this menacing street scrambler revolves around a 1991 variant of Honda’s family, featuring an air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder mill with 44 ponies and 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twist on tap.
Thanks to its esteemed versatility, the Dominator nameplate became extremely popular among all manner of moto artists, who see it as a blank canvas waiting to be personalized. Moreover, there’s absolutely no shortage of donors to choose from on the second-hand market, because the dual-sport fiend stayed in production for as many as fifteen years.
Although most people wouldn’t think twice about discarding the creature’s chunky fuel tank, the Ott brothers found a clever way to integrate it into their build. The gas chamber was enveloped in an understated, yet tasteful mixture of black and white finishes, thus setting the tone for the rest of the project.
Next, the Dominator’s standard subframe has been amputated to make way for a bespoke alternative, which was developed using CAD software and TIG-welding technology. The duo fired up the 3D-printers to fabricate a new tail unit out of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP), and they’ve topped it off with unique LED lighting items and a classy leather saddle.
We find a state-of-the-art headlamp taking pride of place center-stage, along with an angular fairing that comes from Motoism’s bolt-on catalog. Moving downward, you will spot a 19-inch alloy hoop instead of the stock 21-inch module, and it sports a high-grade front brake setup supplied by Brembo. In terms of rubber, the Germans settled on Continental’s dual-purpose TKC 80 tires.
Furthermore, the spartan’s cockpit has also been treated to an abundance of tasty hardware, such as fresh instrumentation, an LSL handlebar and stealthy grips. With these components in place, it was time to have the donor’s 644cc engine serviced in preparation for the finishing touches, bringing us to The Double R’s intake and exhaust.
For improved airflow, the brothers fitted the carburetor with a top-notch Dynojet kit, which is joined by a free-flowing aluminum GPR muffler weighing less than four pounds (1.8 kg). Last but not least, the official Motoism website seems to suggest that Munich’s aftermarket doctors can actually replicate this entity for anyone who’s interested, though the price will only be disclosed upon request.
Take, for instance, Motoism Customs – a Munich-based garage run by Ben and Lion Ott. One of them handles any design-related duties, the other takes care of the engineering, and together they craft some truly incredible pieces of two-wheeled artwork. Additionally, Motoism’s website houses a myriad of premium bolt-on accessories that were produced in-house via 3D-printing technology.
In plain English, it’s safe to say these fellows know a thing or two about custom bikes, so let’s take a look at how they’ve transformed a factory-spec NX650 Dominator into a sight to behold. Dubbed “The Double R,” this menacing street scrambler revolves around a 1991 variant of Honda’s family, featuring an air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder mill with 44 ponies and 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twist on tap.
Thanks to its esteemed versatility, the Dominator nameplate became extremely popular among all manner of moto artists, who see it as a blank canvas waiting to be personalized. Moreover, there’s absolutely no shortage of donors to choose from on the second-hand market, because the dual-sport fiend stayed in production for as many as fifteen years.
Although most people wouldn’t think twice about discarding the creature’s chunky fuel tank, the Ott brothers found a clever way to integrate it into their build. The gas chamber was enveloped in an understated, yet tasteful mixture of black and white finishes, thus setting the tone for the rest of the project.
Next, the Dominator’s standard subframe has been amputated to make way for a bespoke alternative, which was developed using CAD software and TIG-welding technology. The duo fired up the 3D-printers to fabricate a new tail unit out of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP), and they’ve topped it off with unique LED lighting items and a classy leather saddle.
We find a state-of-the-art headlamp taking pride of place center-stage, along with an angular fairing that comes from Motoism’s bolt-on catalog. Moving downward, you will spot a 19-inch alloy hoop instead of the stock 21-inch module, and it sports a high-grade front brake setup supplied by Brembo. In terms of rubber, the Germans settled on Continental’s dual-purpose TKC 80 tires.
Furthermore, the spartan’s cockpit has also been treated to an abundance of tasty hardware, such as fresh instrumentation, an LSL handlebar and stealthy grips. With these components in place, it was time to have the donor’s 644cc engine serviced in preparation for the finishing touches, bringing us to The Double R’s intake and exhaust.
For improved airflow, the brothers fitted the carburetor with a top-notch Dynojet kit, which is joined by a free-flowing aluminum GPR muffler weighing less than four pounds (1.8 kg). Last but not least, the official Motoism website seems to suggest that Munich’s aftermarket doctors can actually replicate this entity for anyone who’s interested, though the price will only be disclosed upon request.