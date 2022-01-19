This White Mansory Cullinan Billionaire Is a Fine Mix Between an SUV and a Luxurious Yacht

Mixing automotive design with other areas such as watches, aviation, or navy is not uncommon, but Mansory managed to take things to a whole new level with the introduction of the Billionaire range in 2022 and invited Denis Suka to take a white Cullinan for a ride.
Sometimes, Mansory pushes the limits too far, and the end result might not be as easy to understand by ordinary people, but it is appreciated by those who never care about a price. But in this case, the white Black Badge Cullinan features just a few changes on the exterior, such as the 22" CS.11 light-alloy wheels and the unique badges on the C-pillars. But there is no wide body kit on this, even though the tuner offers an option for the Billionaire collection.
The interior is the one that stands out with utterly new upholstery. In addition, there are specific badges embroidered on the door cards and on the seats. Last but not least, the Rolls-Royce badge from the steering wheel was replaced by a navy-inspired badge. Finally, the tuner installed a metallic plaque on the center console that says "one of one," meaning that the Billionaire collection features only one white Cullinan, which certainly adds more value to the already $484,000 plus some change for the standard Black Badge vehicle.
But, in a Cullinan, the most important seats are in the back. For those seated there, Mansory installed two touch screens mounted on the back of the front seats. Thus, the rear passengers can control the sound system. TheYachtMogul (Denis Suka) shows us the carpeting with the Billionaire writing embroidered on the carpet in the trunk. Denis Suka is also known in the yachting industry as an influencer and a trendsetter. Recently, he launched his own project for a stunning luxurious yacht.
Mansory, unlike Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, is also known for improving the engine's performances, and this Cullinan makes no exception. The luxurious SUV offers 601 hp (610 ps), and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque with the ECU tweaked. The 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power in all corners. A standard Black Badge Cullinan (which offers 591 hp) can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The Yacht Mogul took the luxobarge for a ride in Dubai, where the British carmaker opened a showroom in December 2021. It looks like he enjoyed sitting in the back, as well as driving it. We can understand that.
