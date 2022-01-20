Low-Mile 1976 Honda CB500T Was Found Decaying in a Barn, Got Saved by a Full Restoration

The person who took the time to breathe new life into this splendid machine, a 1976 Honda CB500T, deserves a round of applause.
Prior to meeting its current owner, the 1976 Honda CB500T presented above spent as many as seven years locked away in a barn. This Japanese marvel comes with a little over 12k miles (19,500 km) on the clock, and a comprehensive restoration helped it regain its former glory back in 2021.
During the overhaul, Honda’s classic head-turner received an assortment of modern components that make it look and perform as if it were new. The bike’s taillight assembly, front fender and chain guard have all been replaced with fresh substitutes, as were its filler cap, turn signals and dual shock absorbers.
Additionally, the refurbishment made its way to the footwear department, where you’ll find a new set of chromed hoops sporting IRC Grand High Speed GS-11 rubber. The CB500T’s front brake setup was also blessed with a thorough makeover, receiving fresh pads, a higher-spec caliper and an aftermarket master cylinder.
In terms of performance upgrades, the powertrain has been reconditioned using premium ignition coils, youthful spark plug boots and a new fuel petcock, among other goodies. Now that we’ve discussed how this ‘76 MY specimen manages to look so pristine, let’s take a second to talk about its main technical specs before we get to the point.
The CB500T is powered by an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine that features two valves per cylinder and a moderate displacement of 498cc. At 8,000 rpm, this bad boy can deliver 42 hp to a five-speed gearbox, thus enabling its bearer to reach speeds of up to 99 mph (159 kph).
As you’re reading these paragraphs, Honda’s artifact is waiting to change hands at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, and you’ve got until January 22 to make an offer. At this time, you could take the lead in exchange for about 3,000 bones, as the current bid is placed at a negligible $2,600.
