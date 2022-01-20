One-Mile 1986 Honda VF1000R Shows Some Minor Blemishes, Still Looks the Part

More on this:

1 Rare 1977 Harley-Davidson XLCR With Unknown Mileage Looks Ominously Thrilling

2 Michael Bay Is in Tears After Seeing His Former Porsche 911 Sold for $1.3 Million

3 1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Is Still in Great Shape After 43K Miles of Faithful Service

4 Honda Civic EF Goes From JDM Hatchback to Sedan, You Won’t See It on Any Road

5 11K-Mile 1996 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Looks Like the Motorcycle Equivalent of Lemonade