One-Mile 1986 Honda VF1000R Shows Some Minor Blemishes, Still Looks the Part

With the unrelenting force of 130 ponies at its disposal, this gnarly predator is an absolute speed demon.
Even by today’s standards, the mighty Honda VF1000R is one hell of a machine! As you browse through this article’s photo gallery, you’ll be greeted by a 1986 variant whose five-digit analog odometer shows one mile. The bike is completely stock from head to toe, and there are only a few imperfections separating it from mint condition.
Behind the VF1000R’s bodywork lies a liquid-cooled 998cc V4 juggernaut, with dual overhead cams, four Keihin carbs and a total of sixteen valves. When the tachometer reads 10,500 spins per minute, this bad boy is fully capable of producing up to 130 wild horses, while a maximum torque output of 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) will be spawned at approximately 8,000 rpm.
The engine’s oomph travels to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, which is coupled with a hydraulic multi-plate clutch and a drive chain. Ultimately, this whole ordeal can propel the Japanese phenom to a blistering top speed of 149 mph (240 kph), and that’s not too bad for a creature that weighs about 610 pounds (277 kg) on a full stomach.
In terms of suspension, the specimen’s front end comes with air-assisted TRAC (Torque Reactive Anti-Dive Control) forks. At the opposite pole, Honda’s legend is supported by an adjustable shock absorber that’s mated to a Pro-Link construction. Stopping power hails from twin floating brake discs up north and a single ventilated rotor down south.
Now, what if we told you that your garage could be the next one to house this sublime ‘86 MY VF1000R? The classic pearl is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, though the current bid of $8,900 doesn’t quite meet the reserve. If you can do better, then make sure you visit the IMA website as soon as possible, because the auctioning deadline will be upon us on January 21.
