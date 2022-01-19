Michael Bay Is in Tears After Seeing His Former Porsche 911 Sold for $1.3 Million

Seeing an opportunity passing you by must be painful. It sure was for the Bad Boys director Michael Bay, who saw his former Porsche 911 Turbo being sold at a Mecum auction for $1.3 million. The thing is, Mr. Bay sold his car to a friend for a measly $60,000, so you see why he took to Instagram to vent off his frustration.
Of course, the drama unfolded a little bit differently, but the bottom line remains unchanged: Michael Bay let go of his 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo for a ridiculously low amount of money. The car that starred in the 1995 Columbia Pictures’ movie “Bad Boys” was sold and bought several times, including two times by the one person who auctioned it off last week. But that doesn’t change the fact that the film’s director Michael Bay sold an incredibly rare Porsche for pocket money.
The car is one of less than 350 made for the United States market in 1994, the final year of the rear-wheel-drive 964 Turbo. Only about 1,500 units were made during the two years of the production run. It was fully restored in 2006, one year after the seller bought it for the very first time from Bay’s friend, film producer Pat Sandstone. Even considering this 911 career both as a celebrity and as an icon, nobody expected such a high bid.
The Porsche 911 was listed before the auction with no estimated price, but we figured it could fetch anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000. And boy, we were wrong. During the auction event in Kissimmee, Florida, the bidders went crazy and battled to the amount of $1.3 million. Good for the seller, bad karma for Michael Bay, as his Instagram post showed a lot of frustration.
Of course, Michael Bay is both an active car collector and seller, so he sometimes wins and sometimes loses. The Bad Boys’ director, who also directed the first five Transformers movies, rode the hype and listed a Transformers-inspired four-car collection for sale at Curated, priced at $2 million. We don’t know whether the cars found a new owner or not, but, surely, Michael Bay would reconsider the selling price after seeing the outcome of the 911’s sale at the Mecum auction.
Back to the legendary 911 behind Bays’ Instagram lament, the car is powered by a 3.6-liter flat-six engine delivering 355 hp (360 PS / 265 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. Thanks to its featherlight mass of just 3,241 pounds (1,470 kg), it can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.7 seconds, an impressive feat even by today’s standards. The top speed is 174 mph (280 kph), incredibly fast for a car built 28 years ago.
