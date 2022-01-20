This Electrified Airstream Travel Trailer Concept Can Park Itself

Say goodbye to difficult trailer parking maneuvers – this Airstream travel trailer comes with game-changing capabilities. Called the eStream, the trailer features an electric drivetrain that powers its wheels, reducing the tow vehicles' fuel or energy consumption and allowing you to park the RV remotely.
Thor Industries, Airstream's parent company, has recently unveiled the eStream concept at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. Underneath, this new trailer has an all-electric chassis with independent motors and high-capacity batteries.
The technology was developed in partnership with ZF, and it brings incredible advantages to travelers. When connected to a standard vehicle or an EV, the trailer will extend the range and improve gas mileage when towing. That's because the platform was designed to reduce travel trailer drag. Not only that, but it also draws power from the batteries to push itself forward.
If that's not enough to grab your attention, this electric motor can also remotely park the RV, saving you the trouble of backing into the campsite.
Josef Hjelmaker, Thor's Chief Innovation Officer, explains that "the technology we co-developed creates a synchronized relationship between the trailer and the tow vehicle, enabling the trailer to move in harmony with the tow vehicle, reducing the pulling effect required from the tow vehicle. This, in turn, dramatically improves the possible range of the combination. In essence, we've turned the trailer into an electric vehicle."
The eStream also has its fair share of high-tech amenities. Using intelligent voice control, users can customize their living space and set the lights, temperature, and much more according to their needs. But that's not all. The trailer features solar panels on the roof as well, allowing travelers to live off-the-grid and explore the great outdoors.
For now, eStream is just a concept, and there's no word if Thor will put it on the market. However, if it makes it to production, it'll probably cost more than a regular Airstream. So, you'll need very deep pockets to buy it.
