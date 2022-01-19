Rare 1977 Harley-Davidson XLCR With Unknown Mileage Looks Ominously Thrilling

Before this leviathan made its debut, people couldn’t have imagined that Harley would ever build a production cafe racer.
The XLCR was Harley-Davidson's attempt at breaking into the cafe racer genre, and a mere 3,133 units have been released between 1977 and ‘79. Judging by the length of this creature’s production run, you can probably tell that it wasn’t what you’d call a huge commercial success, but its popularity among collectors has been on the rise in recent years.
This article’s photo gallery introduces us to a tidy 1977 model from Milwaukee’s lineup, sporting youthful spark plugs that were installed back in 2019, as well as a modern pair of Avon tires. In addition, the current owner optimized the engine’s performance by adjusting its Keihin carburetor and ignition timing.
If you were to browse through the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer right now, you’d find that Harley’s rarity is going under the hammer as we speak! The top bid of 9,000 bones is unlikely to even meet the reserve price, and you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (January 20) to place yours.
In case you’re not familiar with the ‘77 MY XLCR’s technical specs, let’s wrap things up with a brief inspection of its fundamentals. Within its framework, the beast carries an air-cooled 1,000cc V-twin powerhouse, which is mated to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox.
Featuring two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1, this four-stroke titan is good for up to 68 ponies and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque. Upon reaching the rear wheel, the engine’s power output digits morph into a respectable top speed of 115 mph (185 kph).
Ample stopping power is generated by dual Kelsey-Hayes brake rotors at the front and a single module at six o’clock, all of which measure 10 inches (254 mm) in diameter. Finally, the XLCR’s suspension consists of telescopic forks up north and dual shock absorbers on the opposite end.
