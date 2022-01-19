Harley-Davidson Street Glide on 30-Inch Front Wheel Is a Green Monster Blast From the Past

The custom motorcycle industry is lucrative enough to keep us media folk busy with new builds on a constant basis. From time to time though, we like to spoil ourselves with older creations, and for a very good reason.
You see, custom bikes are perishable goods, in the sense that they get made, they enjoy their 15 minutes or so of fame under the spotlight, and then they completely disappear from the public eye, being replaced by something new.
Most of these projects remain very much relevant in terms of design and hardware, though, and this is why you sometimes see us here on autoevolution talking about motorcycles (and cars, for that matter) that have been put together some years back.
Two decades or so ago, Florida witnessed the birth of a custom motorcycle garage called Roaring Toyz. The crew set to work customizing everything from Suzukis to BMWs, and sprinkled the occasional Harley-Davidson in between. They quickly rose to fame, and their name might be familiar to you from a number of TV shows and magazines it appeared in.
The extremely bulky green monster you see here is one of Roaring Toyz's Harley-based builds. It was first shown back in 2014 as “a great example of the premium parts we offer,” and shines just as impressively green to this day.
The build, not wearing any fancy commercial name, is based on a 2010 Street Glide and is gifted with an extreme body kit that comprises anything from the massive fairing up front to the passenger floorboards and tons of covers.
The most impressive piece of equipment of the thing must be the 5-spoke front wheel, sized at a massive 30 inches and resting under a custom fender that wraps around almost half of its diameter.
The video below (which you can enjoy in a few seconds) shows the motorcycle in action, both on the road and when being parked and lowered on the custom suspension, and kind of makes us wish we'd see more of these out there.
