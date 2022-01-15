11K-Mile 1996 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Looks Like the Motorcycle Equivalent of Lemonade

With its fresh rubber, upgraded electrics and low mileage, this bad boy means business.
The creature we’ll be looking at today is a pristine 1996 Honda CB750 Nighthawk with less than 11k miles (17,700 km) on the odometer. As of last year, the current owner went about replacing the bike’s spark plugs and battery, while its five-spoke cast alloy hoops have been wrapped in top-grade Kenda Kruz tires.
In addition, the Keihin carbs were blessed with a thorough scrub, and the engine oil was flushed to keep things running smoothly. This yellow ‘96 MY Nighthawk is searching for a new home on Bring A Trailer, where you can submit your bids at no reserve within the next four days!
The auctioning deadline is set for January 19, and a mere 4,500 freedom bucks would be enough to put you in the lead. Before your attention shifts to the BaT website, let’s take a second to inspect the mechanical samurai’s fundamentals, shall we? Underneath its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel chamber, Honda’s pearl carries an air-cooled 747cc four-banger that’s paired with a five-speed transmission.
Featuring dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of 9.3:1, the mill is good for up to 75 horses at around 8,500 spins per minute. In the neighborhood of 7,500 revs, a peak torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be fed to the rear wheel through a chain final drive. Upon reaching the asphalt, the engine’s force leads to a respectable top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding the powertrain componentry in place, resting on 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers. At the front, stopping power is generated by a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper, while the rear hoop carries a traditional drum module. Lastly, the Nighthawk weighs 463 pounds (210 kg) without any fluids.
