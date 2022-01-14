This 7K-Mile 2000 Ducati 996 Is Here to Prove That Money Can Buy Happiness

Even someone who knows nothing about bikes would be able to tell that the 996 means business.
Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the 2000 MY Ducati 996 houses a fuel-injected Desmoquattro L-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a hydraulic dry clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Featuring dual overhead cams and a total of eight desmodromic valves, the liquid-cooled 996cc leviathan is capable of spawning up to 112 ponies at approximately 8,500 revs per minute.
On the other hand, a maximum torque output figure of 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. This ruthless force enables the Duc to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 blistering ticks before reaching a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank is drained, Bologna’s monstrosity tips the scales at 437 pounds (198 kg).
This whole ordeal is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks up north, while the rear end sports a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock from the same manufacturer. At twelve o’clock, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers.
Finally, the rear Marchesini wheel is mounted with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. You might’ve already noticed that an abundance of aftermarket hardware adorns the sublime 996 shown above. These items include carbon fiber slip-on exhaust mufflers from Fast by Ferracci, Rizoma bar-end blinkers, a tinted windshield, as well as a set of LED taillight bulbs.
In terms of mileage, the bike’s five-digit analog counter indicates that it has only covered 7,200 miles (11,600 km) during its lifetime. This gorgeous piece of Italian machinery is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until January 19 to place your bids on Bring A Trailer. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend $3,750 on Ducati’s icon, but we don’t expect this amount to stay in the lead for much longer.
On the other hand, a maximum torque output figure of 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. This ruthless force enables the Duc to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 blistering ticks before reaching a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank is drained, Bologna’s monstrosity tips the scales at 437 pounds (198 kg).
This whole ordeal is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks up north, while the rear end sports a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock from the same manufacturer. At twelve o’clock, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers.
Finally, the rear Marchesini wheel is mounted with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. You might’ve already noticed that an abundance of aftermarket hardware adorns the sublime 996 shown above. These items include carbon fiber slip-on exhaust mufflers from Fast by Ferracci, Rizoma bar-end blinkers, a tinted windshield, as well as a set of LED taillight bulbs.
In terms of mileage, the bike’s five-digit analog counter indicates that it has only covered 7,200 miles (11,600 km) during its lifetime. This gorgeous piece of Italian machinery is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until January 19 to place your bids on Bring A Trailer. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend $3,750 on Ducati’s icon, but we don’t expect this amount to stay in the lead for much longer.