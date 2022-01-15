Mint-Condition 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa Shows 1,400 Miles on Its Digital Counter

The Hayabusa is many a gearhead's dream ride, but few are actually experienced enough to tame it.
With its terrifying power output digits, the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa isn’t the sort of machine that can be kept under control by any regular Joe. The bike pictured above this paragraph is a 2004 MY ‘Busa with less than 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on the odometer, featuring Yoshimura pipework, ZR-rated Dunlop Sportmax rubber and a high-end Power Commander control unit from Dynojet.
Under previous ownership, the creature’s battery was discarded in favor of a modern alternative, while its fuel pump and injectors have been treated to an invigorating makeover. As for its technical specifications, Suzuki’s missile comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine that boasts sixteen valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,298cc.
When the fuel-injected behemoth growls at 9,800 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 175 ponies will be transmitted to the Hayabusa’s chain-driven rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the two-wheeled peregrine falcon to obliterate the quarter-mile in 10.4 fiery seconds, while its top speed is electronically-governed at 186 mph (300 kph).
Suspension duties are managed by upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a premium monoshock at the rear, both of which are adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Up north, ample stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and six-piston Tokico calipers. At the opposite pole, you’ll find a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper.
The GSX1300R weighs in at 474 pounds (215 kg) before you add any fluids to the equation, and its fuel tank can hold up to 5.5 gallons (21 liters) of juice. If you think you’re skilled enough to handle the Hayabusa’s brute force, then it’s time for you to get seriously excited, because this 2004 model is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! For now, the current bid is placed at a modest 5,400 bones, and you’ve got until January 20 to submit yours.
