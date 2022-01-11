Ben Affleck Welcomes Back His Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa, It’s the Same One He Crashed

In 2018, motorcycle-lover Ben Affleck had a concerning bike accident and hit his head on the curb. Now, the actor welcomed back the same motorcycle he crashed with three years ago, a Suzuki GXS1300R Hayabusa.
A few weeks ago, Ben Affleck showed his love for motorcycles with an electric bike: Harley-Davidson's LiveWire. The actor is known for his love for two-wheelers and his neighbors from his lavish neighborhood, Brenton, have often seen the former Batman star cruising through the streets.
Now, paparazzi got footage of Affleck welcoming a new bike, which isn’t “new” per se. In fact, we’re talking about a first-generation Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa with which Affleck has quite some history. Maybe even more than the history with his current girlfriend, triple threat Jennifer Lopez.
The actor seems to have owned the first-generation for quite a while, and he was even involved in an accident while riding it. This was back in 2018, when the Hollywood star fell on his way to church and hit his head against a curb. Luckily, nothing serious happened to him and he continued riding.
Now, he welcomed back the motorcycle, as you can see in the video below, which could have been getting some upgrades, although there is no information on what those could be, but the bike still seems to be in good shape.
Suzuki introduced the Hayabusa line in 1999, and it was the world's fastest production motorcycle at the time. The first generation came with a 1,299 cc (79.3 cu in) liquid-cooled L4 engine with sixteen valves driven by dual-overhead camshafts, and it was rated between 173 to 194 horsepower. The brand claimed it had a speed of a little over 190 mph (306 kph), but it could achieve over 200 mph (322 kph) with slight modifications.
From the year 2000, European and Japanese manufacturers reached a “gentleman’s agreement” to limit its speed to 186 mph (300 kph), but that doesn't apply to the pre-2000 Hayabusa.
We wonder what Jennifer Lopez thinks of his passion for bikes.
